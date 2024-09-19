2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times, schedule and TV channels

Another exciting round of the NASCAR Cup Series awaits this weekend as the teams and drivers head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the final Round of 16 playoff clash.

Four drivers head to Bristol knowing that their playoff dream could come to an end on Saturday after 500 laps at the Bass Shops Pro Night Race.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, and Harrison Burton are all on the bubble, but crucially, they can all still make the round of 12.

Last time out at Watkins Glen, Chris Buescher beat Shane van Gisbergen to take the checkered flag and secure a stunning win, but the drivers eligible for the playoffs had a rough time.

The best playoff finisher at the 90-lap thriller was Chase Briscoe. The #16 Stewart-Haas racing driver came home in sixth, making a huge difference to his playoff campaign.

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Denny Hamlin is on the bubble heading to Bristol

NASCAR Bristol start times

The 500-lap race starts on Friday, September 21st, 2024 at 7pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Practice 4pm on Friday 3pm on Friday 1pm on Friday 9pm on Friday 10pm on Friday 5:05pm on Friday 4:05pm on Friday 2:05pm on Friday 10:05pm on Friday 11:05pm on Friday Race 7:30pm on Saturday 6:30pm on Saturday 4:30pm on Saturday 00:30am on Sunday 01:30am on Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the race with streaming on NBC Sports. There will be radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bristol Motor Speedway in some major countries.

United States: USA Network

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Bass Pro Shops Night Race FAQs

What date is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race race?

The race takes place on Saturday, 21st September 2024.

What time is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

Times will vary based on your location. The race starts at 7:30pm ET.

Where does the Bass Pro Shops Night Race take place?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race takes place at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.

How many miles is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?

The total mileage after the scheduled 500 laps is 266.5 miles.

READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series

Related