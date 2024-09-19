2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times, schedule and TV channels
Another exciting round of the NASCAR Cup Series awaits this weekend as the teams and drivers head to Bristol Motor Speedway for the final Round of 16 playoff clash.
Four drivers head to Bristol knowing that their playoff dream could come to an end on Saturday after 500 laps at the Bass Shops Pro Night Race.
Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, and Harrison Burton are all on the bubble, but crucially, they can all still make the round of 12.
Last time out at Watkins Glen, Chris Buescher beat Shane van Gisbergen to take the checkered flag and secure a stunning win, but the drivers eligible for the playoffs had a rough time.
The best playoff finisher at the 90-lap thriller was Chase Briscoe. The #16 Stewart-Haas racing driver came home in sixth, making a huge difference to his playoff campaign.
NASCAR Bristol start times
The 500-lap race starts on Friday, September 21st, 2024 at 7pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice
|4pm on Friday
|3pm on Friday
|1pm on Friday
|9pm on Friday
|10pm on Friday
|5:05pm on Friday
|4:05pm on Friday
|2:05pm on Friday
|10:05pm on Friday
|11:05pm on Friday
|Race
|7:30pm on Saturday
|6:30pm on Saturday
|4:30pm on Saturday
|00:30am on Sunday
|01:30am on Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with streaming on NBC Sports. There will be radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Bristol Motor Speedway in some major countries.
United States: USA Network
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Bass Pro Shops Night Race FAQs
What date is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race race?
The race takes place on Saturday, 21st September 2024.
What time is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?
Times will vary based on your location. The race starts at 7:30pm ET.
Where does the Bass Pro Shops Night Race take place?
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race takes place at Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee.
How many miles is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race?
The total mileage after the scheduled 500 laps is 266.5 miles.
