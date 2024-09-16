NASCAR Watkins Glen results: Overtime clash sees star take DRAMATIC last-lap victory
NASCAR Watkins Glen results: Overtime clash sees star take DRAMATIC last-lap victory
Chris Buescher has taken a phenomenal victory at Watkins Glen after a dramatic overtime battle with Shane van Gisbergen.
The Go Bowling at The Glen was action-packed throughout and there was excitement until the very end with the #17 Ford driver taking the lead on the last lap after several overtimes.
Van Gisbergen looked in a great position to bring it home, but slight contact with the barrier at the chicane allowed his rival to take advantage.
Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain and Zane Smith rounded out the top five.
With this being the second race of the playoffs, the highest finisher competing in the Cup Series post-season was Chase Briscoe. The #16 Stewart-Haas racing driver came home in sixth, making a huge difference to his playoff standing.
On the other hand, it was a nightmare race for Denny Hamlin, who, after an early wreck and a 23rd place finish, leaves Watkins Glen on the bubble heading to the final Round of 16 race at Bristol.
See the full race results below.
A LAST-LAP PASS FOR THE WIN!@Chris_Buescher gets it done at @WGI! pic.twitter.com/dKKLRsVl7X— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 15, 2024
Official NASCAR Watkins Glen results
1. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
2. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing
3. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
5. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
7. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
11. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
12. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
14. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
16. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
18. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
19. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
22. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
25. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
26. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
27. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
28. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
29. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
30. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
31. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
32. Juan Pablo Montoya, #50 23XI Racing Toyota
33. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
34. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
35. Kaz Grala, #15, Rick Ware Racing
36. AJ Allmendinger, #13 Kaulig Racing
37. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
38. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
