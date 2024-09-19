Red Bull forced to cancel MAJOR plans for Singapore GP at last minute
Red Bull forced to cancel MAJOR plans for Singapore GP at last minute
Red Bull's Formula 1 outfit have been forced to cancel major plans for the Singapore Grand Prix at the very last minute.
The news is the latest blow to the reigning constructors champions, with their winless run in the sport now extending to seven races.
Between key staff departures, reports of tension behind the scenes and the alarming drop-off in form of driving duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, it has been a turbulent campaign for the British team.
Most recently, they were knocked off their perch by McLaren as the 2024 constructors' championship leaders following a dismal afternoon in Azerbaijan. With just seven races to go, they find themselves in the unfamiliar position of trailing their rivals.
Red Bull cancel Singapore GP plans
Ahead of this weekend's event at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the team had been planning to run a new fan-inspired livery, but that prospect has now been shelved.
The title contenders had invited its followers to come up with livery designs which would be run at the British, Singapore and USA grands prix this season.
Winners of the competition were rewarded not only with seeing their design feature on the RB20 cars, but by receiving an invitation to attend the races as special guests of the team.
The first design ran at Silverstone back in June, but given the that the title battle looks set to go to the wire, there has been a change of plan for this weekend's race as the team search for any potential advantages.
Autosport.com has reported that during the concept phase of creating the Singapore livery, it was discovered that the paint scheme added approximately 1kg to the car.
Though the performance differences equates to around 0.03 seconds per lap, the team are desperate not to afford their rivals any marginal gains with the title battle heating up.
A statement released by the team said: “Unfortunately when we came to the testing phase of what some REBL CUSTMS designs could look like, in real life, on the RB20, we found the paint used to create these bespoke full car takeover liveries added unforeseen and undue weight to the bodywork of the RB20.
"As I’m sure you can imagine, any additional weight compromises performance and the team are continuing to prioritise making this car as competitive as possible for the remainder of the 2024 season.
“As a result, it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know the team has made the decision to not run the REBL CUSTMS liveries on the RB20 at the Singapore and United States GPs.”
There will still be something different for fans to enjoy however, with Visa Cash App RB and Mercedes both showcasing fresh looks this weekend.
