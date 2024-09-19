IndyCar team CONFIRM driver for 2025
An IndyCar team have announced a contract extension for their driver as the 2025 grid continues to take shape.
A.J. Foyt Racing, Andretti Global, Team Penske and Arrow McLaren are the only teams to complete their 2025 line-ups, with stars such as Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward remaining with Andretti and McLaren respectively.
After winning the 2024 title with Chip Ganassi Racing, Alex Palou will stay with the team as they head into next season in a bid to earn a fourth title for the Spanish star.
Palou’s main title contender, Will Power, is also slotted to remain at Team Penske in 2025, where he will be aiming to achieve the third championship that eluded him this season.
Meyer Shank Racing confirms multi-year deal with star
Meyer Shank Racing are the latest team to announce details of their 2025 line-up, with Felix Rosenqvist retained with a contract extension.
Rosenqvist achieved his best result this season at The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge, securing P3 and a spot on the podium.
“We’ve extended him for a couple more years,” team boss Mike Shank said to RACER.
“He did everything we asked of him. We, as a team, made a 30 or 40 percent gain in our performance this year. Between the two cars, we were in the top six in qualifying, if you include (the non-points) Thermal race, 15 times. Last year it was zero.”
“The only thing we’re missing is the big finishes, but we’re getting there.
“And I’m confident with Felix here and this new deal we’ve got going for us, it’s going to start happening.”
