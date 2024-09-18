close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar team set to DOWNSIZE for 2025

IndyCar team set to DOWNSIZE for 2025

IndyCar team set to DOWNSIZE for 2025

IndyCar team set to DOWNSIZE for 2025

An IndyCar team is set to downsize from five cars to three for the 2025 season.

The 2024 season finale in Nashville saw Alex Palou earn his third IndyCar title, after securing P11 in the race which was enough to seal his second consecutive championship.

READ MORE: Palou crowned CHAMPION - Final IndyCar standings after a dramatic finish

Title rival, Will Power, finished fourth, after being forced to pit early due to a loose lap belt, but could do little to challenge Palou for the championship, who held a significant lead coming into the finale.

Palou’s team, Chip Ganassi Racing also topped the entrants standings with the help of their other four drivers, Scott Dixon, Linus Lundqvist, Kyffin Simpson and Marcus Armstrong.

Alex Palou is the 2024 IndyCar champion

Chip Ganassi Racing expected to downsize for 2025

Despite their success in 2024, Chip Ganassi Racing plans to downsize for 2025 from five cars to three.

These changes come as a result of Penske Entertainment’s upcoming charter program, which means the team will need to remove two cars from its IndyCar line-up.

As a result the team have formed a two-car Indy NXT programme which will see IMSA and IndyCar staff re-assigned to run those cars in 2025.

“Because of changes that are happening in the industry and with our organization specifically, Chip Ganassi Racing needed to right-size the team as we move forward,” the team said in a statement according to RACER.

“The decisions did not come without anguish, but it puts Chip Ganassi Racing in a better position as we begin preparations to defend our IndyCar Series championship in 2025.”

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

Related

IndyCar Alex Palou Will Power Chip Ganassi Racing
Palou reveals exact reason third IndyCar title is 'SUPER SPECIAL'
IndyCar

Palou reveals exact reason third IndyCar title is 'SUPER SPECIAL'

  • Yesterday 02:00
New IndyCar team Prema SIGN former Ferrari driver for 2025
IndyCar

New IndyCar team Prema SIGN former Ferrari driver for 2025

  • September 17, 2024 19:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Perez's father rushed to hospital after son's Baku crash

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR News

Legend joins calls for NASCAR rule change

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Kelly Piquet enjoys 'beautiful' trip away as Verstappen's woes persist

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo discusses career CHANGE as F1 future decision imminent

  • Today 00:00
IndyCar News

IndyCar team set to DOWNSIZE for 2025

  • Yesterday 23:00
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA set to introduce MAJOR F1 change at Singapore GP

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x