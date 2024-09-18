IndyCar team set to DOWNSIZE for 2025

An IndyCar team is set to downsize from five cars to three for the 2025 season.

The 2024 season finale in Nashville saw Alex Palou earn his third IndyCar title, after securing P11 in the race which was enough to seal his second consecutive championship.

Title rival, Will Power, finished fourth, after being forced to pit early due to a loose lap belt, but could do little to challenge Palou for the championship, who held a significant lead coming into the finale.

Palou’s team, Chip Ganassi Racing also topped the entrants standings with the help of their other four drivers, Scott Dixon, Linus Lundqvist, Kyffin Simpson and Marcus Armstrong.

Alex Palou is the 2024 IndyCar champion

Chip Ganassi Racing expected to downsize for 2025

Despite their success in 2024, Chip Ganassi Racing plans to downsize for 2025 from five cars to three.

These changes come as a result of Penske Entertainment’s upcoming charter program, which means the team will need to remove two cars from its IndyCar line-up.

As a result the team have formed a two-car Indy NXT programme which will see IMSA and IndyCar staff re-assigned to run those cars in 2025.

“Because of changes that are happening in the industry and with our organization specifically, Chip Ganassi Racing needed to right-size the team as we move forward,” the team said in a statement according to RACER.

“The decisions did not come without anguish, but it puts Chip Ganassi Racing in a better position as we begin preparations to defend our IndyCar Series championship in 2025.”

