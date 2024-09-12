IndyCar weather: Latest from Nashville as Storm Francine threatens to hit Music City GP

It all comes down to this. The IndyCar season finale is finally here, with the 2024 drivers' championship up for grabs at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Heading to Nashville, #10 Honda driver Alex Palou tops the championship standings and is the firm favorite to lift a third IndyCar title having done so previously in 2021 and 2023.

The Chip Ganassi Racing star currently holds a 33-point lead over his one and only realistic rival Will Power, who pilots the #12 Chevrolet.

The Team Penske driver has made a late charge for the title, halving Palou's championship lead in recent weeks, but even so, still faces an uphill task to take what would also be his third IndyCar crown.

Power's Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin mathematically remains in with a shot, but would need Palou not to start the race to have any chance of victory.

The race in Nashville should be a thriller, and things could get even more dramatic given the weather that is currently forecast for the weekend.

Will Power and Alex Palou are set to battle for the IndyCar crown

Latest IndyCar weather forecast in Nashville

It looks as though the entire weekend could be affected by less-than-ideal conditions, with plenty of rain and potential thunderstorms in the air with Storm Francine around.

Take Friday, for example. Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, with flooding and isolated tornadoes even a possibility, according to forecasts.

Things, unfortunately, do not look as though they will improve greatly for the rest of the weekend despite Storm Francine being expected to have passed the area by Saturday.

On qualifying day, thunderstorms and a few showers are set to remain in the air, with the chance of rain standing at 88%.

It is much a similar story on Sunday according to current forecasts, although the chances of rain are much lower at just 40%.

Still, forecasts suggest that thundershowers could still hit in spots, potentially affecting the race.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix FAQs

What date is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

What time is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?

The race kicks off at 3:30pm ET.

Where does the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix take place?

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes place at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee.

What length is the Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.330 mile long oval track.

