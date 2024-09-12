close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar weather: Latest from Nashville as Storm Francine threatens to hit Music City GP

IndyCar weather: Latest from Nashville as Storm Francine threatens to hit Music City GP

IndyCar weather: Latest from Nashville as Storm Francine threatens to hit Music City GP

IndyCar weather: Latest from Nashville as Storm Francine threatens to hit Music City GP

It all comes down to this. The IndyCar season finale is finally here, with the 2024 drivers' championship up for grabs at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Heading to Nashville, #10 Honda driver Alex Palou tops the championship standings and is the firm favorite to lift a third IndyCar title having done so previously in 2021 and 2023.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

The Chip Ganassi Racing star currently holds a 33-point lead over his one and only realistic rival Will Power, who pilots the #12 Chevrolet.

The Team Penske driver has made a late charge for the title, halving Palou's championship lead in recent weeks, but even so, still faces an uphill task to take what would also be his third IndyCar crown.

Power's Team Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin mathematically remains in with a shot, but would need Palou not to start the race to have any chance of victory.

The race in Nashville should be a thriller, and things could get even more dramatic given the weather that is currently forecast for the weekend.

READ MORE: Mystery surrounds IndyCar driver signing announcement

Will Power and Alex Palou are set to battle for the IndyCar crown

Latest IndyCar weather forecast in Nashville

It looks as though the entire weekend could be affected by less-than-ideal conditions, with plenty of rain and potential thunderstorms in the air with Storm Francine around.

Take Friday, for example. Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, with flooding and isolated tornadoes even a possibility, according to forecasts.

Things, unfortunately, do not look as though they will improve greatly for the rest of the weekend despite Storm Francine being expected to have passed the area by Saturday.

On qualifying day, thunderstorms and a few showers are set to remain in the air, with the chance of rain standing at 88%.

It is much a similar story on Sunday according to current forecasts, although the chances of rain are much lower at just 40%.

Still, forecasts suggest that thundershowers could still hit in spots, potentially affecting the race.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix FAQs

What date is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

What time is the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race?

The race kicks off at 3:30pm ET.

Where does the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix take place?

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes place at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee.

What length is the Nashville Superspeedway?

The Nashville Superspeedway is a 1.330 mile long oval track.

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

Related

Alex Palou Will Power Team Penske Chip Ganassi Racing Scott McLaughlin
NASCAR star CONFIRMS IndyCar drive for 2025
NASCAR

NASCAR star CONFIRMS IndyCar drive for 2025

  • Yesterday 19:00
Former IndyCar driver injured after being hit by car
IndyCar News

Former IndyCar driver injured after being hit by car

  • Yesterday 05:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal

  • 54 minutes ago
Christian Horner

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell PICTURED at 'cutest race in the world'

  • 1 uur geleden
IndyCar

IndyCar weather: Latest from Nashville as Storm Francine threatens to hit Music City GP

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton REPLACEMENT decision under-fire ahead of superstar's Ferrari switch

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo still 'believes' despite SCATHING RB criticism

  • Today 00:00
Red Bull

Red Bull chief hints at RETIRING from F1

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x