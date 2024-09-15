close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar Race Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Race Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Race Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Race Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

The NTT IndyCar Series races at Nashville Superspeedway today (Sunday, September 15th) for the title-deciding Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Just Alex Palou and Will Power remain in contention for the 2024 drivers' crown, with the Spaniard holding a comfortable gap over the Kiwi heading into the season finale.

READ MORE: F1 driver OPEN to IndyCar move with future in doubt

Power knows that a lot will have to go this way, but Palou's issues in Milwaukee last time out showed that anything can happen. It should be an absolute thriller.

IndyCar 2024: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, September 15th, 2024) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: Mystery surrounds IndyCar driver signing announcement

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

READ MORE: IndyCar team eyeing 'next level' as MAJOR change confirmed

Related

IndyCar Alex Palou Will Power NTT IndyCar Series Nashville Superspeedway
IndyCar Qualifying Results: Music City Grand Prix start order as Palou relegated with penalty
Music City Grand Prix

IndyCar Qualifying Results: Music City Grand Prix start order as Palou relegated with penalty

  • Yesterday 22:11
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels
IndyCar News

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

  • Yesterday 12:00

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Azerbaijan GP Results Today: Piastri wins DRAMATIC race as Red Bull star crashes out of third

  • 3 minutes ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

RB star forced to RETIRE from Azerbaijan GP after collision

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Norris begins Azerbaijan COMEBACK as Red Bulls on the charge

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is David Croft not at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and who is replacing him?

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR Race Today at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling at The Glen start times and how to watch live

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Hamilton HAMMERED with late FIA penalty at Azerbaijan GP

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x