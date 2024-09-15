IndyCar Race Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels
The NTT IndyCar Series races at Nashville Superspeedway today (Sunday, September 15th) for the title-deciding Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.
Just Alex Palou and Will Power remain in contention for the 2024 drivers' crown, with the Spaniard holding a comfortable gap over the Kiwi heading into the season finale.
Power knows that a lot will have to go this way, but Palou's issues in Milwaukee last time out showed that anything can happen. It should be an absolute thriller.
IndyCar 2024: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race times
The race kicks off today (Sunday, September 15th, 2024) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
