IndyCar Race Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

The NTT IndyCar Series races at Nashville Superspeedway today (Sunday, September 15th) for the title-deciding Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

Just Alex Palou and Will Power remain in contention for the 2024 drivers' crown, with the Spaniard holding a comfortable gap over the Kiwi heading into the season finale.

Power knows that a lot will have to go this way, but Palou's issues in Milwaukee last time out showed that anything can happen. It should be an absolute thriller.

IndyCar 2024: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix race times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, September 15th, 2024) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday



You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



