Former IndyCar driver injured after being hit by car

Former IndyCar driver Paul Tracy has revealed via social media that he has been injured after being hit by a car.

The 55-year-old racing driver formerly competed in IndyCar from 2008-2011 for a variety of teams including Vision Racing and A. J. Foyt Enterprises.

Tracy’s career best result in the series came at the 2002 Indianapolis 500 where he finished on the podium in second.

The Canadian has taken part in seven Indy 500s during his career and has placed in the top five once and in the top 10 twice during his career.

Paul Tracy reveals car crash injury

Tracy was involved in a tragic 15-car accident that killed Dan Wheldon at the season-ending IZOD IndyCar World Championship in Las Vegas in 2011, which would become the last IndyCar race he ever took part in.

After leaving full-time motorsport, Tracy was part of the coverage for NBC Sports’ IndyCar broadcast crew, but his contract was not renewed for the 2021 season.

In a recent Instagram post Tracy revealed he was hit by a car which resulted in a dislocated shoulder.

“Ya , that just happened got hit by a car , definitely a dislocated shoulder,” Tracy wrote.

Following on from the original post he updated his audience to reveal he had been transferred to a trauma center, and that three vertebrae in his lower back were broken.

Tracy has since updated his social media to show that he is recovering and remains active at home despite the injury.

