F1 star hints at potential Indy 500 appearance 'one day'

A Formula 1 star has revealed their desire to make an appearance at the Indianapolis 500 at some point in their career.

The Indy 500 is part of the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which also includes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Monaco Grand Prix, with a driver only being eligible if they are an F1 world champion.

Two-time world champion Graham Hill remains the only driver to ever achieve this accolade, winning the Indy 500 in 1966, Le Mans in 1972 and the Monaco GP five times.

Other racing drivers have attempted to achieve the Triple Crown, including Fernando Alonso who has won in Monaco and at Le Mans, but has failed to win the Indy 500 on three occasions.

Fernando Alonso competed with Arrow McLaren at the Indy 500

Charles Leclerc discusses Indy 500 appearance

Now Charles Leclerc has expressed his desire to foray into racing series outside of F1, including Le Mans and the Indy 500.

The Ferrari star already has a Monaco GP win to his name but is still looking to secure his first world title.

Speaking to Auto Hebdo the Monegasque star revealed he would love to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and also touched on whether he would compete at the Indy 500.

Can Charles Leclerc complete the Triple Crown of Motorsport

"I would really like to do Le Mans one day,” Leclerc said.

“Le Mans is without a doubt one of the races that I would like to participate in one day. I don't know when, but I hope it will be soon.”

When asked about participating in the Indy 500, the American race was less on the Ferrari star’s radar claiming it ‘is not something (he has) particularly considered’.

However, Leclerc did not rule out a chance of competing and suggested that he would ‘perhaps one day’.

