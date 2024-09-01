IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels
IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels
The IndyCar Series heads to Wisconsin today (Sunday, September 1), with the legendary Milwaukee Mile oval serving as the penultimate battleground for the championship.
Alex Palou, the current championship leader, will be looking to extend his lead or even snatch his third title in four years if he managed to hold a 55-point advantage after today's race. This would make him the first back-to-back series champion in over a decade.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
However, second-place Will Power, a recent winner in Portland and a skilled oval racer, will aim to capitalize on any Palou slip-ups and close in on the gap with the Spaniard in the championship, especially given the latter's less-than-stellar oval track history.
IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times
The second leg of the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader kicks off today (Sunday, September 1, 2024) at 2:50pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 2:50pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1:50pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:50am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:50pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:50pm Sunday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Haas F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after FIA penalty
- 16 minutes ago
Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza
- 21 minutes ago
F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it
- 40 minutes ago
Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off
- 46 minutes ago
IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct