IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar Series heads to Wisconsin today (Sunday, September 1), with the legendary Milwaukee Mile oval serving as the penultimate battleground for the championship.

Alex Palou, the current championship leader, will be looking to extend his lead or even snatch his third title in four years if he managed to hold a 55-point advantage after today's race. This would make him the first back-to-back series champion in over a decade.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

However, second-place Will Power, a recent winner in Portland and a skilled oval racer, will aim to capitalize on any Palou slip-ups and close in on the gap with the Spaniard in the championship, especially given the latter's less-than-stellar oval track history.

IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times

The second leg of the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader kicks off today (Sunday, September 1, 2024) at 2:50pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:50pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 1:50pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11:50am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:50pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:50pm Sunday



You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

Related