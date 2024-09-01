close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar Series heads to Wisconsin today (Sunday, September 1), with the legendary Milwaukee Mile oval serving as the penultimate battleground for the championship.

Alex Palou, the current championship leader, will be looking to extend his lead or even snatch his third title in four years if he managed to hold a 55-point advantage after today's race. This would make him the first back-to-back series champion in over a decade.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

However, second-place Will Power, a recent winner in Portland and a skilled oval racer, will aim to capitalize on any Palou slip-ups and close in on the gap with the Spaniard in the championship, especially given the latter's less-than-stellar oval track history.

IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times

The second leg of the Milwaukee Mile doubleheader kicks off today (Sunday, September 1, 2024) at 2:50pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:50pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1:50pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:50am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:50pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:50pm Sunday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

Related

Alex Palou Will Power IndyCar series Michael Jordan Milwaukee Mile
O’Ward claims IndyCar team deserve to get ‘a***s kicked’
IndyCar News

O’Ward claims IndyCar team deserve to get ‘a***s kicked’

  • Today 03:00
IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 result: Power blows title race WIDE OPEN in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250

IndyCar Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 result: Power blows title race WIDE OPEN in Wisconsin

  • Today 02:19

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Haas F1 star on verge of RACE BAN after FIA penalty

  • 16 minutes ago
Breaking F1 News

Ricciardo slammed with DOUBLE FIA penalty at Monza

  • 21 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Italian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • 40 minutes ago
Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen calls for Hamilton PENALTY as Mercedes star forced off

  • 46 minutes ago
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 2 start times, schedule and TV channels

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Race Today at Darlington: Cook Out Southern 500 start times and how to watch live

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x