IndyCar star REPLACED ahead of final three races
An IndyCar star will be replaced for the final three races of the season after a dramatic year of driver market swaps.
Teams such as Arrow McLaren have been unable to settle on a line-up, after an injured David Malukas kickstarted a driver line-up carousel for the team, and was permanently replaced by Theo Pourchaire.
However the team soon decided to promote Indy NXT driver Nolan Siegel, displacing Pourchaire at Laguna Seca.
Arrow McLaren have also announced that they would not be retaining Alexander Rossi for next season, with Christian Lundgaard incoming for next season.
Ed Carpenter steps down for final IndyCar races
Now as IndyCar prepares for its last three races of the season, another team has announced a driver change.
Ed Carpenter has announced that he will step down from his self-titled team for the remaining races of the season.
Instead, rookie Christian Rasmussen will close out the season for the team around the remaining oval tracks.
“First off, this was a very difficult decision for me to make. I want to make it clear that this is not a retirement announcement,” Carpenter said.
“However, the reality is, I have not performed to the level that I expect of myself for the team. Christian tested at Gateway prior to the race and he showed me that he deserves this expanded opportunity.
“He also had such a strong performance during the Month of May and has earned the chance to continue his development. I am excited to watch him finish the season out strong for the No. 20 crew and the entire ECR team.”
