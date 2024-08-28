Palou RUES missed opportunity at Portland
Palou RUES missed opportunity at Portland
Alex Palou has rued a missed opportunity at the Grand Prix of Portland last weekend as the title battle heats up.
The Spaniard currently leads the IndyCar championship with 54 points separating him from his closest competitor Will Power in P2.
READ MORE: Mystery surrounds IndyCar driver signing announcement
However, during the race last Sunday Palou and Chip Ganassi Racing opted for three sets of the harder primary tires for the race after using an extra set of alternate tires during qualifying.
The decision was based on the thinking that the harder tires would be better for the race, a plan that did not materialize.
Can Will Power challenge Alex Palou for the title?
Palou’s championship rival Power achieved the race victory, as Palou was left contemplating the missed opportunity.
“It was tough. It was a hard race. I think we didn’t really pick the right choices on tires,” Palou said.
“But it comes from yesterday’s qualifying. We didn’t really think that the used alternates were going to last. Used both of them in qualifying.
READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat
“That’s what I actually pushed for yesterday in qualifying. That’s why I did two stints on used reds. Yeah, I got a lot of fear after Detroit when I started on used reds. I just destroyed those tires in six laps.
“Yeah, a shame that we couldn’t really battle much. At the beginning I thought we had a lot of pace when the #12 [Power] and the #14 [Ferrucci] were on primaries. I was really comfortable.
“But as soon as Will went on reds, I just couldn’t really follow him. I had a chance on the back straight when he had a little bit of traffic, but couldn’t really make it.
“So yeah, happy, but obviously a little bit frustrating that we couldn’t really get there. It was tough. I think he had a seventh gear today. Couldn’t really catch him.”
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Mercedes make Verstappen decision as Hamilton successor revealed
- 1 minute ago
Marko issues CRYPTIC response over Ricciardo's future
- 1 uur geleden
Palou RUES missed opportunity at Portland
- 2 uur geleden
Wolff BULLISH after blocking crucial Hamilton Ferrari move
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 doubleheader start times, schedule and TV channels
- Yesterday 21:00
McLaren acquire KEY advantage in title fight with Verstappen
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct