Three IndyCar drivers PENALIZED ahead of Grand Prix of Portland

Three IndyCar drivers have been slammed with penalties ahead of the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday.

After Josef Newgarden's Bommarito 500 victory at Gateway last weekend, IndyCar hits Oregon for 110 laps around Portland International Raceway on Sunday.

Qualifying for the race took place on Saturday, with Santino Ferrucci coming out on top, securing his maiden pole position in the series and AJ Foyt Enterprises' first for a decade.

However, some drivers, such as Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, and Graham Rahal will not be starting in the spots that they qualified.

Just four races remain in the 2024 IndyCar season

Three IndyCar drivers penalized

All three drivers have been hit with a six-pace grid drop ahead of Sunday's race for going over their allocated power unit allocation for the season.

Each car is allocated four engines for the season, with penalties received for going beyond this limit.

All three drivers race with Honda engines in their respective cars, and they are not the first Honda drivers to receive such a penalty this season.

Last time out, Honda drivers Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, and Scott Dixon were all hit with nine-place grid drops at Gateway.

This time, given the nature of the circuit, the drivers affected in Portland will only be hit with a six-place drop.

As such, Kirkwood, Malukas and Rahal will now start Sunday's race in P11, P25, and P12 respectively.

Be sure to check out the full starting order here.

IndyCar 2024: Grand Prix of Portland race times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday

