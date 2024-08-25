Three IndyCar drivers PENALIZED ahead of Grand Prix of Portland
Three IndyCar drivers PENALIZED ahead of Grand Prix of Portland
Three IndyCar drivers have been slammed with penalties ahead of the Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday.
After Josef Newgarden's Bommarito 500 victory at Gateway last weekend, IndyCar hits Oregon for 110 laps around Portland International Raceway on Sunday.
READ MORE: Hamilton facing FIA PUNISHMENT after Dutch GP incident
Qualifying for the race took place on Saturday, with Santino Ferrucci coming out on top, securing his maiden pole position in the series and AJ Foyt Enterprises' first for a decade.
However, some drivers, such as Kyle Kirkwood, David Malukas, and Graham Rahal will not be starting in the spots that they qualified.
READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat
Three IndyCar drivers penalized
All three drivers have been hit with a six-pace grid drop ahead of Sunday's race for going over their allocated power unit allocation for the season.
Each car is allocated four engines for the season, with penalties received for going beyond this limit.
All three drivers race with Honda engines in their respective cars, and they are not the first Honda drivers to receive such a penalty this season.
Last time out, Honda drivers Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, and Scott Dixon were all hit with nine-place grid drops at Gateway.
This time, given the nature of the circuit, the drivers affected in Portland will only be hit with a six-place drop.
As such, Kirkwood, Malukas and Rahal will now start Sunday's race in P11, P25, and P12 respectively.
Be sure to check out the full starting order here.
IndyCar 2024: Grand Prix of Portland race times
The race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
READ MORE: Cullen offers INTRIGUING insight into IndyCar role after Hamilton F1 split
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen disrupted by SURPRISE drug test ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
- 27 minutes ago
Three IndyCar drivers PENALIZED ahead of Grand Prix of Portland
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton suffers agonizing setback as FIA PENALIZE F1 champ at Dutch Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen shares ADORABLE summer snaps with Kelly Piquet as F1 star meets his match
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar Qualifying Results: Grand Prix of Portland start order as SHOCK driver snatches pole
- Yesterday 23:17
FIA announce penalty verdict after Ricciardo incident at Zandvoort
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct