IndyCar Qualifying Results: Grand Prix of Portland start order as SHOCK driver snatches pole
Santino Ferrucci took a shock pole position ahead of the BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland on Sunday after producing a stunning lap in qualifying.
The #14 AJ Foyt Enterprises set a blistering lap time of 00:58.2046 at the Portland International Raceway to edge championship contenders Will Power and Alex Palou in his first-ever appearance in the fast six.
It is Ferrucci's maiden IndyCar pole position in the series and his team's first in a decade.
Power and Palou will start Sunday's race in P2 and P3 having set lap times of 00:58.3120 and 00:58.4316 respectively.
The remainder of the fast six was rounded out by Christian Lundgaard, Kyle Kirkwood, and Graham Rahal. However, both Kirkwood and Rahal will start Sunday's race much lower down the order having been hit with grid penalties for going over their allotted engine allocation.
For the full BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland starting order with penalties applied, see below.
Official IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland start order
1. Santino Ferrucci, #14 AJ Foyt Enterprises
2. Will Power, #12 Team Penske
3. Alex Palou, #10 Chip Ganassi Racing
4. Christian Lundgaard, #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
5. Josef Newgarden, #2 Team Penske
6. Romain Grosjean, #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing
7. Marcus Armstrong, #11 Chip Ganassi Racing
8. Colton Herta, #26 Andretti Global w/Curb Agajanian
9. Scott Dixon, #9 Chip Ganassi Racing
10. Marcus Ericsson, #28 Andretti Global
11. Kyle Kirkwood, #27 Andretti Global *
12. Graham Rahal, #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing *
13. Pietro Fittipaldi, #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
14. Scott McLaughlin, #3 Team Penske
15. Rinus VeeKay, #21 Ed Carpenter Racing
16. Juri Vips, #75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
17. Christian Rasmussen, #20 Ed Carpenter Racing
18. Alexander Rossi, #7 Arrow McLaren
19. Felix Rosenqvist, #60 Meyer Shank Racing
20. Toby Sowery, #51 Dale Coyne Racing
21. Linus Lundqvist, #8 Chip Ganassi Racing
22. Pato O’Ward, #5 Arrow McLaren
23. Nolan Siegel, #6 Arrow McLaren
24. Sting Ray Robb, #41 AJ Foyt Enterprises
25. David Malukas, #66 Meyer Shank Racing *
26. Kyffin Simpson, #4 Chip Ganassi Racing
27. Conor Daly, #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing
28. Jack Harvey, #18 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
* Drivers marked with an asterisk have received a six-place grid penalty from IndyCar.
IndyCar 2024: Grand Prix of Portland race times
The race kicks off today (Sunday, August 25, 2024) at 3 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
