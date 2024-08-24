Former IndyCar driver set to SWITCH to alternative racing series

close global

Former IndyCar driver Benjamin Pedersen is set to switch to an alternative racing series for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Pedersen previously came through the ranks in Indy Lights, finishing fourth and fifth in the series in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Despite not winning the championship in either year, Pedersen showed enough to earn a promotion to the IndyCar grid, racing for A.J. Foyt Enterprises during the 2023 season.

That year, Pedersen struggled to make much of an impact in the #55 Chevrolet, competing in 17 races with a season-best finish of P15. Although, he was named the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Pedersen raced in IndyCar in 2023

Former IndyCar driver switches series

As a result of his struggles, Pedersen did not get an IndyCar drive for 2024, but now, a new opportunity has presented itself.

The 25-year-old Danish driver is now set to switch to European Le Mans for the remainder of this season, replacing Nico Pino at Nielsen Racing.

Pedersen will drive the #27 car at three famous tracks - Spa-Francorchamps, Mugello and Portmao.

Reacting to the news, the Dane said he was looking forward to implementing what he had learnt in 2023 in a different series.

“I’m ecstatic to finish the year with Nielsen Racing in their #27 Pro LMP2 starting here at Spa 4 Hours,” he explained, via Sportscar365.

“We had a very successful first test and I look forward to bringing what I have learned in IndyCar last year to endurance racing here in the European Le Mans Series.

“We have some fantastic tracks to finish the year strong on with Spa, Mugello, and Portimao.”

