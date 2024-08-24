IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Grand Prix of Portland start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar hits the track today for qualifying ahead of the 2024 Grand Prix of Portland.

As the season nears its end, championship leader Alex Palou heads into the weekend hoping to further extend his lead after failing to win once again on an oval last time out.

Josef Newgarden triumphed over Scott McLaughlin and Linus Lundqvist at the Bommarito 500, while Palou settled for fourth.

Can the Spaniard replicate his 2023 success at Portland International Raceway and move a step closer to the title, or will a surprise contender emerge from the field?

Grand Prix of Portland qualifying times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, August 24, 2024) at 3:30pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 3:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 2:30pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 8:30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 9:30pm Saturday



You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



