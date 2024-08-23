FIA confirm F1 team BREACHED rule at Dutch Grand Prix
A Formula 1 team have breached a rule ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, the FIA confirmed on Saturday.
The announcement was made on the first day back after a lengthy summer break, with one team breaching a long-held curfew on Thursday night ahead of the weekend's action.
The summer break in F1 came after Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Belgian Grand Prix last time out, where the Mercedes star inherited the race win following his team-mate George Russell's disqualification.
Though the summer shutdown gives personnel a well-earned mid-season break, it seems that one team needed more time than others to get ready for this weekend's event.
Williams break curfew at the Dutch Grand Prix
The FIA has confirmed that Williams broke curfew at Zandvoort during the overnight period between Thursday and Friday.
The Technical Delegate's report states that 'Last night team personnel of the Williams Racing team, who are associated with the operation of the car, were within the confines of the circuit during the fourteen (14) hour period which commenced at 18:30 on 22 August, eighteen (18) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 and ends four (4) hours before the scheduled start time of P1 at 08:30 on 23 August.'
These periods where teams are not allowed to work on the car ensure sufficient rest for personnel.
However, the regulations permit each team to break this curfew twice per season. This breach is Williams' first of 2024, so there is no further action.
The FIA appears to have granted Williams an extra allowance, though, as technical delegate Jo Bauer's report continued: 'This was the first of the three (3) individual exceptions permitted for the Williams Racing team during the 2024 Formula One Championship season and therefore no action should be taken.'
As per Article 23.8 of the 2024 Sporting Regulations, each team is permitted two exceptions. Last season, three breaches were allowed.
When Red Bull breached curfew in Belgium earlier this season, the FIA noted that they had committed the first of their two permitted breaches.
