IndyCar Qualifying Results: Bommarito 500 start order as four drivers hit with grid penalties

Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway ahead of IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is complete, and it's No 3 Team Penske Chevrolet ace Scott McLaughlin who will start the race on pole.

Last time out in Toronto, McLaughlin's championship hopes took a big dent after his team-mate collided with him in the closing stages of the race, putting him out and causing him to drop many valuable points.

However, the Kiwi bounced back spectacularly in qualifying on Friday, completing his two-lap effort in 50.0079sec with an average speed of 179.972 mph, making him the class of the field.

Closely behind McLaughlin was Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, who set a time of 50.0568sec with an average speed of 179.79 mph. However, it will be the Swede's team-mate David Malukas who starts in P2 and alongside McLaughlin on the front row with Rosenqvist one of four drivers on the grid to be slapped with a nine-place grid penalty ahead of the race.

Championship leader and Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou is another of those four drivers to be hit with a grid drop. He will start 16th in Saturday's race after only qualifying in seventh. Palou's team-mate Scott Dixon and Dale Coyne Racing's Katherine Legge are the other drivers to be hit with a drop.

Elsewhere, another championship contender, Andretti Global's Colton Herta, will start way down the order in 25th after losing control of his car and putting the rear into the wheel on what was looking like a very fast qualifying effort.

Official IndyCar Bommarito 500 start order

1. Scott McLaughlin, #3 Team Penske

2. David Malukas, #66 Meyer Shank Racing

3. Josef Newgarden, #2 Team Penske

4. Will Power, #12 Team Penske

5. Kyle Kirkwood, #27 Andretti Global

6. Romain Grosjean, #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing

7. Marcus Ericsson, #28 Andretti Global

8. Pato O’Ward, #5 Arrow McLaren

9. Conor Daly, #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing

10. Marcus Armstrong, #11 Chip Ganassi Racing

11. Felix Rosenqvist, #60 Meyer Shank Racing *

12. Rinus VeeKay, #21 Ed Carpenter Racing

13. Alexander Rossi, #7 Arrow McLaren

14. Graham Rahal, #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

15. Pietro Fittipaldi, #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

16. Alex Palou, #10 Chip Ganassi Racing *

17. Santino Ferrucci, #14 AJ Foyt Enterprises

18. Linus Lundqvist, #8 Chip Ganassi Racing

19. Scott Dixon, #9 Chip Ganassi Racing *

20. Nolan Siegel, #6 Arrow McLaren

21. Ed Carpenter, #20 Ed Carpenter Racing

22. Kyffin Simpson, #4 Chip Ganassi Racing

23. Christian Lundgaard, #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

24. Sting Ray Robb, #41 AJ Foyt Enterprises

25. Colton Herta, #26 Andretti Global w/Curb Agajanian

26. Jack Harvey, #18 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

27. Katherine Legge, #51 Dale Coyne Racing (DNQ) *

* Drivers marked with an asterisk have received a nine-place grid penalty from IndyCar.

IndyCar 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race times

The race kicks off today (Saturday, August 17, 2024) at 6:15 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 6:15pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 5:15pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 3:15pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11:15pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 12:15am Saturday



