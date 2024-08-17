IndyCar Qualifying Results: Bommarito 500 start order as four drivers hit with grid penalties
Qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway ahead of IndyCar's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is complete, and it's No 3 Team Penske Chevrolet ace Scott McLaughlin who will start the race on pole.
Last time out in Toronto, McLaughlin's championship hopes took a big dent after his team-mate collided with him in the closing stages of the race, putting him out and causing him to drop many valuable points.
However, the Kiwi bounced back spectacularly in qualifying on Friday, completing his two-lap effort in 50.0079sec with an average speed of 179.972 mph, making him the class of the field.
Closely behind McLaughlin was Meyer Shank Racing's Felix Rosenqvist, who set a time of 50.0568sec with an average speed of 179.79 mph. However, it will be the Swede's team-mate David Malukas who starts in P2 and alongside McLaughlin on the front row with Rosenqvist one of four drivers on the grid to be slapped with a nine-place grid penalty ahead of the race.
Championship leader and Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou is another of those four drivers to be hit with a grid drop. He will start 16th in Saturday's race after only qualifying in seventh. Palou's team-mate Scott Dixon and Dale Coyne Racing's Katherine Legge are the other drivers to be hit with a drop.
Elsewhere, another championship contender, Andretti Global's Colton Herta, will start way down the order in 25th after losing control of his car and putting the rear into the wheel on what was looking like a very fast qualifying effort.
Official IndyCar Bommarito 500 start order
1. Scott McLaughlin, #3 Team Penske
2. David Malukas, #66 Meyer Shank Racing
3. Josef Newgarden, #2 Team Penske
4. Will Power, #12 Team Penske
5. Kyle Kirkwood, #27 Andretti Global
6. Romain Grosjean, #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing
7. Marcus Ericsson, #28 Andretti Global
8. Pato O’Ward, #5 Arrow McLaren
9. Conor Daly, #78 Juncos Hollinger Racing
10. Marcus Armstrong, #11 Chip Ganassi Racing
11. Felix Rosenqvist, #60 Meyer Shank Racing *
12. Rinus VeeKay, #21 Ed Carpenter Racing
13. Alexander Rossi, #7 Arrow McLaren
14. Graham Rahal, #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
15. Pietro Fittipaldi, #30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
16. Alex Palou, #10 Chip Ganassi Racing *
17. Santino Ferrucci, #14 AJ Foyt Enterprises
18. Linus Lundqvist, #8 Chip Ganassi Racing
19. Scott Dixon, #9 Chip Ganassi Racing *
20. Nolan Siegel, #6 Arrow McLaren
21. Ed Carpenter, #20 Ed Carpenter Racing
22. Kyffin Simpson, #4 Chip Ganassi Racing
23. Christian Lundgaard, #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
24. Sting Ray Robb, #41 AJ Foyt Enterprises
25. Colton Herta, #26 Andretti Global w/Curb Agajanian
26. Jack Harvey, #18 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
27. Katherine Legge, #51 Dale Coyne Racing (DNQ) *
* Drivers marked with an asterisk have received a nine-place grid penalty from IndyCar.
IndyCar 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race times
The race kicks off today (Saturday, August 17, 2024) at 6:15 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 6:15pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 5:15pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3:15pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11:15pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 12:15am Saturday

