Massive F1 comeback plan confirmed after secretive talks

A major F1 comeback could be on the cards after ongoing negotiating talks were revealed.

The most recent high profile return in the sport was double world champion Fernando Alonso's decision to sign for Alpine in 2021, having initially retired in 2018.

However, this time it is a popular circuit which could be making a comeback. 2024 has already seen the resumption of the Chinese Grand Prix after four years off the calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic in China.

Despite the return, that grand prix was always under contract and cancelled each year. It will require a larger effort to return an out of contract circuit to the calendar, but organisers at one renowned European venue believe their goal is achievable.

Fernando Alonso un-retired from F1 to join Alpine in 2021

The Chinese Grand Prix returned to F1 in 2024 after a four-year absence

Will F1 have another race in Germany?

Numerous nations have lost grands prix in recent years, including France and Germany.

Even though the number of races each year continues to increase, regions such as the Middle East and the US have been preferred for new events, with races in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Miami, and Las Vegas.

Germany has huge pedigree in F1, delivering world champions Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, and Nico Rosberg.

The country also has a long association with the sport through manufacturers BMW, Mercedes, and from 2026, Audi.

However, it lasted hosted a Formula 1 race in 2020, and even that was the hastily added, one-time-only Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring as the sport scrambled to put together a workable Europe-centric calendar amid the pandemic.

The German Grand Prix, most recently held at the Hockenheimring, has not run since 2019, having been held under that name 78 times since 1926.

However, the Hockenheimring has confirmed plans to return F1 to Germany with the circuit set to receive major investment in the coming years.

Welt report that investors the emodrom group will inject €250m into the facility over the next five to ten years.

The Hockenheimring is set to receive fresh investment

The group's managing director, Tim Brauer, said: "We have been working quietly in the background for over four years on the further development of the Hockenheimring as a leading race track and now want to implement future-oriented projects.

"Of course, we are also thinking about Formula 1. But we approach such considerations with great caution.

"We will not embark on any financial adventures, but we will also try to find models for how we can bring Formula 1 back to Germany," he added.

Price has been a major obstacle for a bid to restores the German Grand Prix, with F1 reportedly seeking a €20-30m entry fee.

Hockenheimring managing director Jorn Teske said that the circuit has retained communication with Formula 1, but are taking things 'slowly and seriously'.

"We have to make sure that we do not run a deficit," he said. "That is why we are initially concentrating on other projects such as the construction of a new 30,000 to 50,000 square meter Motorworld, a new hotel, and a special flair for the stay at the Hockenheimring."

The new attractions could be important steps to securing an F1 return, and Welt add that the full start-finish straight will have grandstands despite these developments.

Whether the improvements and investments are enough to help strike a deal to revive the German Grand Prix remains to be seen, but talks and efforts continue.

