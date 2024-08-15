Disgraced driver set for return to IndyCar seat

Former Red Bull junior, Juri Vips, is set to make an IndyCar return after being dropped from the programme for using a racial slur.

The Estonian racer joined Red Bull’s junior roster in 2018, and made his full time Formula 2 debut alongside Liam Lawson in 2021.

However, Vips’ time with Red Bull was cut short in 2022 after he used a racial slur during a live gaming stream.

The then 21-year-old’s contract was terminated, with Red Bull releasing a statement stating that they “do not condone any form of racism”.

Juri Vips was a former member of the Red Bull junior programme

When will Juri Vips make his IndyCar return?

Since then, Vips has contested two IndyCar races for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team after testing with them in 2022.

The 24-year-old was ultimately passed over for Pietro Fittipaldi at RLL, but Christian Lundgaard’s departure to Arrow McLaren for next season has opened up an opportunity for Vips.

Vips will drive the No. 75 Honda at Portland International Raceway on August 25, in a bid to prove his worth to RLL for a full time race seat.

According to team owner Bobby Rahal, Vips has worked with the team in the simulator all year in an effort to understand the new hybrid system.

Furthermore, Rahal reiterated that they were impressed with his results next year, and hoped his outing in August would lead to more races with the team.

“I’m very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity,” Vips said in a release.

“I have been working closely with the team on the simulator program and it has been a year since I have been in the car, but I’m confident that the experience gained last year at Portland and Laguna Seca will help me to get up to speed quickly.

“It will still be a very big challenge and one I am very much looking forward to.”

