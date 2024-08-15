Disgraced driver set for return to IndyCar seat
Disgraced driver set for return to IndyCar seat
Former Red Bull junior, Juri Vips, is set to make an IndyCar return after being dropped from the programme for using a racial slur.
The Estonian racer joined Red Bull’s junior roster in 2018, and made his full time Formula 2 debut alongside Liam Lawson in 2021.
READ MORE:Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR
However, Vips’ time with Red Bull was cut short in 2022 after he used a racial slur during a live gaming stream.
The then 21-year-old’s contract was terminated, with Red Bull releasing a statement stating that they “do not condone any form of racism”.
When will Juri Vips make his IndyCar return?
Since then, Vips has contested two IndyCar races for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team after testing with them in 2022.
The 24-year-old was ultimately passed over for Pietro Fittipaldi at RLL, but Christian Lundgaard’s departure to Arrow McLaren for next season has opened up an opportunity for Vips.
Vips will drive the No. 75 Honda at Portland International Raceway on August 25, in a bid to prove his worth to RLL for a full time race seat.
According to team owner Bobby Rahal, Vips has worked with the team in the simulator all year in an effort to understand the new hybrid system.
Furthermore, Rahal reiterated that they were impressed with his results next year, and hoped his outing in August would lead to more races with the team.
READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
“I’m very grateful to the team for giving me this opportunity,” Vips said in a release.
“I have been working closely with the team on the simulator program and it has been a year since I have been in the car, but I’m confident that the experience gained last year at Portland and Laguna Seca will help me to get up to speed quickly.
“It will still be a very big challenge and one I am very much looking forward to.”
READ MORE: Cullen offers INTRIGUING insight into IndyCar role after Hamilton F1 split
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Richmond pole-winner BEGS NASCAR to expand rule change
- 10 minutes ago
Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar star gives TELLING answer to F1 links
- 2 uur geleden
EXCLUSIVE: Newey 'would LOVE' Hamilton F1 partnership
- 3 uur geleden
Petty hits out at Richmond crash 'victim'
- Yesterday 21:00
Hamilton DOUBT revealed as Verstappen named as Ferrari target
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep