IndyCar Series 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV

IndyCar Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

The pressure is mounting on the series' elite as the end of the season draws near. With just a handful of opportunities left to score valuable points, every move on the 1.25-mile oval will be crucial.

Heading into the weekend, Alex Palou currently sits atop the standings with 411 points, aiming to defend his title and claim his third championship overall in the series.

However, the Spaniard cannot afford to relax as Will Power and Scott Dixon lurk closely behind with 362 points and 358 points respectively – especially given his weakness at ovals.

Can Palou extend his advantage or will the chasing pack close the gap?

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times

The 260-lap race kicks off on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 6:15pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST Practice 1 12:45pm on Friday 11:45am on Friday 9:45am on Friday 5:45pm on Friday 6:45pm on Friday Qualifications 4:20pm on Friday 3:20pm on Friday 1:20pm on Friday 9:20pm on Friday 10:20pm on Friday High-Line Practice 7:45pm on Friday 6:45pm on Friday 4:45pm on Friday 12:45am on Saturday 1:45am on Saturday Final Practice 8:30pm on Friday 7:30pm on Friday 5:30pm on Friday 1:30am on Saturday 2:30am on Saturday Race 6:15pm on Saturday 5:15pm on Saturday 3:15pm on Saturday 11:15pm on Saturday 12:15am on Sunday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



Bommarito Automotive Group 500 FAQs

What date is the Bommarito 500 race?

The race takes place on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

What time is the Bommarito 500 race?

The race kicks off at 6:15pm ET.

Where is the Bommarito 500 takes place?

The Bommarito 500 takes place at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.

What length is the World Wide Technology Raceway?

The World Wide Technology Raceway is 1.25-miles (2.01 km) in length.

