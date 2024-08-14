IndyCar Series 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
IndyCar Series 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
IndyCar Series heads to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.
The pressure is mounting on the series' elite as the end of the season draws near. With just a handful of opportunities left to score valuable points, every move on the 1.25-mile oval will be crucial.
READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
Heading into the weekend, Alex Palou currently sits atop the standings with 411 points, aiming to defend his title and claim his third championship overall in the series.
However, the Spaniard cannot afford to relax as Will Power and Scott Dixon lurk closely behind with 362 points and 358 points respectively – especially given his weakness at ovals.
Can Palou extend his advantage or will the chasing pack close the gap?
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times
The 260-lap race kicks off on Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 6:15pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice 1
|12:45pm on Friday
|11:45am on Friday
|9:45am on Friday
|5:45pm on Friday
|6:45pm on Friday
|Qualifications
|4:20pm on Friday
|3:20pm on Friday
|1:20pm on Friday
|9:20pm on Friday
|10:20pm on Friday
|High-Line Practice
|7:45pm on Friday
|6:45pm on Friday
|4:45pm on Friday
|12:45am on Saturday
|1:45am on Saturday
|Final Practice
|8:30pm on Friday
|7:30pm on Friday
|5:30pm on Friday
|1:30am on Saturday
|2:30am on Saturday
|Race
|6:15pm on Saturday
|5:15pm on Saturday
|3:15pm on Saturday
|11:15pm on Saturday
|12:15am on Sunday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: Cullen offers INTRIGUING insight into IndyCar role after Hamilton F1 split
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
Bommarito Automotive Group 500 FAQs
What date is the Bommarito 500 race?
The race takes place on Saturday, August 17, 2024.
What time is the Bommarito 500 race?
The race kicks off at 6:15pm ET.
Where is the Bommarito 500 takes place?
The Bommarito 500 takes place at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois.
What length is the World Wide Technology Raceway?
The World Wide Technology Raceway is 1.25-miles (2.01 km) in length.
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 fan favourite teases future team with cryptic post
- 1 uur geleden
Dillon opens up on DAMNING spotter audio after double wreck
- 2 uur geleden
Drive to Survive legend reveals attempt to POACH Red Bull driver
- 3 uur geleden
Juncos Hollinger Racing announce journeyman Canapino replacement
- Today 19:00
Rival F1 boss CALLS OUT Horner and Wolff
- Today 18:00
IndyCar Series 2024: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 start times, schedule and TV
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep