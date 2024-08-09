IndyCar star reveals ODD in-car technique he uses to help his 'small brain'
IndyCar star reveals ODD in-car technique he uses to help his 'small brain'
Romain Grosjean has revealed an unusual technique he employs to help him and his IndyCar team analyse his performances and ease the burden on his 'small brain'.
The Swiss-born driver, it turns out, presses a button on his steering wheel which theoretically dispenses a drink, having realised that each press of the button is tracked.
READ MORE: How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break
He then uses that data point to help him remember certain things he wants to bring up post-session – a technique he began to use with a different button back in his Formula 1 days.
The F1 veteran, now driving the #77 Chevrolet for Juncos Hollinger Racing, had a reasonably indifferent start to 2024 – but has picked up his form in recent races, recording four top-10 finishes in his last six starts.
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
Grosjean: I have a small brain
Speaking to motorsport.com, he said: “The drink button, when there’s no drink, it’s a mark on the data, so it’s easy for the engineer to find out because you know when do the debrief and you do runs – you’re like, ‘Maybe it was Turn 3 on lap 4 or...’ and instead of trying to remember which number or which corner it was, let’s press the green button.
“Then you have a mark on the data, and then when you just open up the group data and you see where the mark is on, I know what happened and then you can talk about it instead of trying to remember where it was and which it was on whatsoever and just press the button, it’s there.
“I have a small brain, I guess, so this could make it easy!”
He added: I’ve been doing this for 20-plus years and, of course, you learn every year. That’s the beauty of sport, is you can be old without being old. I don’t think you lose your capacity but you gain more and more experience.”
READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Legendary NASCAR track to host HISTORIC MLB game
- 7 minutes ago
F1 boss reveals plans for Hamilton-backed NEW TRACK
- 1 uur geleden
Horner delivers EMOTIONAL message to Spice Girl wife
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar star reveals ODD in-car technique he uses to help his 'small brain'
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull announce FINAL verdict of Horner behaviour appeal
- Today 17:00
US Department of Justice start F1 probe over Andretti ruling
- Today 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep