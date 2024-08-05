History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025
History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025
British racing star and Indy NXT history-maker Jamie Chadwick has revealed preparations for her to enter IndyCar in 2025 are well underway.
Chadwick has been racing in Indy NXT with Andretti Global since the beginning of 2023 and finished 12th in her maiden campaign with the team.
READ MORE: How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break
Currently, the 26-year-old is doing better this season, sitting 5th in the standings at present after landing a historic victory earlier in 2024.
Chadwick became the first woman to win an Indy NXT race on a street or road circuit earlier this year at Road America, with two females having only previously won on ovals in the series.
READ MORE: Championship contender BLASTS IndyCar after frightening crash
Jamie Chadwick talks 2025 plans
Now, the Andretti Global driver has revealed that she is currently making a wide range of preparations ahead of next season, with it sounding as though she is very much targeting a promotion to IndyCar.
“I'm preparing as if I'm going to IndyCar next year from a physical standpoint as much as I can,” Chadwick explained to Autosport.
“I'm preparing from a sponsorship point of view, everything to pitch to go to IndyCar.
“I feel like the higher I aim, the higher I hopefully fall; that's kind of what we're aiming for.”
Despite the above, Chadwick cautioned: "There's so many things that need to fall into place. We've got some people working around me to try and help me on it all as well.
“Putting these programs together - Indy NXT, IndyCar - isn't easy for anyone. It's a huge amount of money that needs to be raised. It's a huge amount of work that needs to go in.
“There are so many factors and the realism element of it I don't know at this point. A lot will depend on 30 September, but the work really does have to start way before that.”
The 30th September date is significant because it is when Chadwick is set to test an IndyCar for the first time.
In doing so, the Brit will become the first IndyCar NXT female to receive an IndyCar test in over a decade.
READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari legend discusses impact of 'near-fatal' crash
- 3 uur geleden
History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025
- Today 17:00
Newey includes world record GREAT in his favourite cars of all time
- Today 15:00
Aston Martin F1 boss outlines key ADVANTAGE team have over their rivals
- Today 05:00
Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership
- Today 04:00
Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympic debut after 'naturally gifted' verdict given
- Today 03:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep