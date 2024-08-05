close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025

History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025

History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025

History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025

British racing star and Indy NXT history-maker Jamie Chadwick has revealed preparations for her to enter IndyCar in 2025 are well underway.

Chadwick has been racing in Indy NXT with Andretti Global since the beginning of 2023 and finished 12th in her maiden campaign with the team.

READ MORE: How the IndyCar championship battle looks heading into the Olympic break

Currently, the 26-year-old is doing better this season, sitting 5th in the standings at present after landing a historic victory earlier in 2024.

Chadwick became the first woman to win an Indy NXT race on a street or road circuit earlier this year at Road America, with two females having only previously won on ovals in the series.

READ MORE: Championship contender BLASTS IndyCar after frightening crash

Jamie Chadwick is preparing as if she will be competing in IndyCar

Jamie Chadwick talks 2025 plans

Now, the Andretti Global driver has revealed that she is currently making a wide range of preparations ahead of next season, with it sounding as though she is very much targeting a promotion to IndyCar.

“I'm preparing as if I'm going to IndyCar next year from a physical standpoint as much as I can,” Chadwick explained to Autosport.

“I'm preparing from a sponsorship point of view, everything to pitch to go to IndyCar.

“I feel like the higher I aim, the higher I hopefully fall; that's kind of what we're aiming for.”

Despite the above, Chadwick cautioned: "There's so many things that need to fall into place. We've got some people working around me to try and help me on it all as well.

“Putting these programs together - Indy NXT, IndyCar - isn't easy for anyone. It's a huge amount of money that needs to be raised. It's a huge amount of work that needs to go in.

“There are so many factors and the realism element of it I don't know at this point. A lot will depend on 30 September, but the work really does have to start way before that.”

The 30th September date is significant because it is when Chadwick is set to test an IndyCar for the first time.

In doing so, the Brit will become the first IndyCar NXT female to receive an IndyCar test in over a decade.

READ MORE: IndyCar star CRITICIZES team-mate in frustrated interview

Related

IndyCar Andretti Global Pato O'Ward Jamie Chadwick Indy NXT Road America
IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle
IndyCar

IndyCar star declares KEY factor in Palou chase and championship battle

  • Today 02:00
British IndyCar prospect SLAMS F1 in major praise of US racing
IndyCar

British IndyCar prospect SLAMS F1 in major praise of US racing

  • August 1, 2024 18:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ferrari legend discusses impact of 'near-fatal' crash

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar

History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025

  • Today 17:00
Latest F1 News

Newey includes world record GREAT in his favourite cars of all time

  • Today 15:00
Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 boss outlines key ADVANTAGE team have over their rivals

  • Today 05:00
Latest F1 News

Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

  • Today 04:00
F1 Superstars

Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympic debut after 'naturally gifted' verdict given

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x