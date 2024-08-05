History-making IndyCar NXT star aiming for full series entry in 2025

British racing star and Indy NXT history-maker Jamie Chadwick has revealed preparations for her to enter IndyCar in 2025 are well underway.

Chadwick has been racing in Indy NXT with Andretti Global since the beginning of 2023 and finished 12th in her maiden campaign with the team.

Currently, the 26-year-old is doing better this season, sitting 5th in the standings at present after landing a historic victory earlier in 2024.

Chadwick became the first woman to win an Indy NXT race on a street or road circuit earlier this year at Road America, with two females having only previously won on ovals in the series.

Jamie Chadwick is preparing as if she will be competing in IndyCar

Jamie Chadwick talks 2025 plans

Now, the Andretti Global driver has revealed that she is currently making a wide range of preparations ahead of next season, with it sounding as though she is very much targeting a promotion to IndyCar.

“I'm preparing as if I'm going to IndyCar next year from a physical standpoint as much as I can,” Chadwick explained to Autosport.

“I'm preparing from a sponsorship point of view, everything to pitch to go to IndyCar.

“I feel like the higher I aim, the higher I hopefully fall; that's kind of what we're aiming for.”

Despite the above, Chadwick cautioned: "There's so many things that need to fall into place. We've got some people working around me to try and help me on it all as well.

“Putting these programs together - Indy NXT, IndyCar - isn't easy for anyone. It's a huge amount of money that needs to be raised. It's a huge amount of work that needs to go in.

“There are so many factors and the realism element of it I don't know at this point. A lot will depend on 30 September, but the work really does have to start way before that.”

The 30th September date is significant because it is when Chadwick is set to test an IndyCar for the first time.

In doing so, the Brit will become the first IndyCar NXT female to receive an IndyCar test in over a decade.

