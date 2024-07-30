Wolff in impressive poise despite Mercedes weight disaster - GPFans F1 Paddock Pass

Sunday morning began with a long journey into the track, followed by an hour spent behind cars waiting to get to the track. I have a lot of love for this circuit, but the traffic management makes little sense and filtering through fields becomes time-consuming.

Nonetheless, I finally got in and went to Aston Martin for a tech talk with Tom McCullough, the team’s performance director. After a quick coffee and a croissant, I wandered down the other end of the paddock for a chat with James Vowles, team principal of Williams before making my way to the media room to get ready for the race.

The grid is always one of my favourite parts of a race weekend, and as written media, we get the absolute privilege of experiencing it. Walking onto the grid I immediately turned left towards the back end of the grid to wait for the cars to start filtering on. At this point, it’s quite important to remain vigilant because one misstep could break a front wing.

Once in their grid spot, the drivers climb out of the car and sprint back to the garages as the mechanics start the preparations.

Claire Cottingham on the grid at Spa for GPFans

Familiar faces at the Belgian Grand Prix

Spa is a lovely grid as it’s not too overcrowded, which gives you a chance to take in all the sights and sounds with the crowds cheering for their favourite driver. Mike Krack, the Aston Martin Team Principal nodded a quick hello as he rushed past as the drivers filled back on the grid for the national anthem, which was followed by three jets thundering over us.

As they filtered past me, I saw Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly share a little playful fistfight. They may be fierce competitors on track, but seeing their playful side definitely humanises them.

Lando Norris appeared relaxed on the grid, although a disappointing result would follow

As I turned to head back to watch Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz climb into their cars I suddenly realised I was in the way of someone behind me. As I turned around I saw Yuki Tsunoda hurrying to get past. He had a bit of a walk so I let him past.

Just before I stepped off the grid I spotted Toto Wolff, who greeted me with a huge hello. When you’re travelling so much you see these people more than your families, but such a warm welcome is always appreciated.

Melancholy for McLaren and Mercedes

As the race came to an end, the drivers started filtering through to be interviewed. Lando Norris stuck out to me. Coming over with his head low, he looked about ready to have a holiday. Speaking about how many mistakes he had made, and how furious he was made me sad. It had been a tough day for the McLaren driver, and even when he left, he smiled slightly - however, you could see it never quite reached his eyes.

Unfortunately, whilst waiting for Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, George Russell had been disqualified from the race for an underweight car. It was bitterly disappointing for the Mercedes team, despite still picking up a win in Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes still achieved a win through Lewis Hamilton (R) after George Russell's (L) disqualification

Russell became the first disqualified winner in 30 years, and his teammate Hamilton picked up his 105th win. Wolff handled the news with grace and respect, despite it not being confirmed when we spoke to him.

Rules are rules of course, but George Russell drove a blinder of a lap - and Mercedes in my opinion very much deserved that 1-2.

The summer break is up next, a chance to recharge, relax and get ready for a thrilling end to this 2024 campaign.

