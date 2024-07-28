close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Mercedes set for shock F1 DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton left with nervous wait

Mercedes set for shock F1 DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton left with nervous wait

Mercedes set for shock F1 DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton left with nervous wait

Mercedes set for shock F1 DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton left with nervous wait

George Russell risks being disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix, with his car weighing in below the minimum allowed after the race.

When the fuel was removed from his race-winning Mercedes, the 796.5kg – 1.5kg under the 798kg minimum limit.

READ MORE: Why did Max Verstappen have a grid penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix?

Russell held off his team-mate Lewis Hamilton to take a stunning win at Spa, but this breach of the regulations could cost him his victory.

The most likely outcome is that Russell is disqualified from the race entirely, handing Hamilton the win, Oscar Piastri second place and the final podium spot to the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Why could George Russell be disqualified?

Speaking to media including GPFans after the investigation was announced, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff said: "It’s been reported to the stewards that there is a weight discrepancy. We will see what the stewards will decide."

Asked whether the one-stop strategy which won Russell the race on the track could have contributed to the weight issue, the Austrian added: "I can’t comment because the stewards haven’t given their verdict but clearly it was unexpected to run with one tyre throughout the race, so let’s see what they say."

More to follow...

READ MORE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton denied as SHOCK team take 1-2 and Red Bull thrashed in dramatic battle

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes George Russell Belgian Grand Prix Spa
F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton denied as SHOCK team take 1-2 and Red Bull thrashed in dramatic battle
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton denied as SHOCK team take 1-2 and Red Bull thrashed in dramatic battle

  • 2 uur geleden
Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL Belgian GP start after Red Bull battle
Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL Belgian GP start after Red Bull battle

  • 3 uur geleden

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix

FIA disqualify winner to award STUNNING Belgian GP victory to Hamilton

  • 9 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes set for shock F1 DISQUALIFICATION as Hamilton left with nervous wait

  • 40 minutes ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Belgian Grand Prix Results Today: Hamilton denied as SHOCK team take 1-2 and Red Bull thrashed in dramatic battle

  • 2 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

McLaren star 'BOFFED INTO' pit crew member in Spa mistake

  • 1 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Belgian Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

  • 3 uur geleden
Belgian Grand Prix

Hamilton makes SENSATIONAL Belgian GP start after Red Bull battle

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x