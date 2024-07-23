IndyCar ace REIGNITED after major breakthrough
IndyCar star Colton Herta has admitted that victory in Sunday's Honda Indy Toronto has reignited him after a 'tough' period for himself and his team.
Prior to his win this past weekend, the no 26 Andretti Autosport driver had endured a long wait for a win, with a race victory eluding him for over two years.
Thankfully for Herta, that long drought has now ended, with the 24-year-old having dominated in historic fashion in Toronto.
Not content with just the race win, Herta became the first IndyCar to sweep an entire weekend, posting the fastest time in both practice sessions, qualifying, and the warmup on Sunday before eventually going on to take the race victory.
Race victory 'reignites' Colton Herta
Reflecting on his historic weekend, Herta admitted it had been a difficult wait for another victory, but admitted the win had also given him a big boost ahead of the remainder of the season.
“It’s disappointing when you have success in a series, then you don’t get it for a long time. So two years without a win is very tough on everybody: on the team, on me, on the guys," Herta explained after taking the win in Toronto.
“We all kind of demand the most out of ourselves and we demand the most out of each other. For whatever reason, it just hasn’t gone our way.
"We’ve had speed. We’ve had plenty of podiums. We’ve had a lot of poles, top fives, but no wins. It feels great to finally get one back.
“Really, I don’t need to celebrate. I’m just happy that we finally did it. It kind of reignites me. We have a four-week break coming up and that sucks.
"Even after three weekends back to back to back, I just want to go race again and have a chance at another win.”
Following his victory, Herta now sits fourth in the IndyCar drivers' standings, very close behind Scott Dixon in third and Will Power in second.
At this stage, Herta trails championship leader Alex Palou by 57 points.
