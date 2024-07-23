Herta makes HISTORY in winning Toronto weekend
Herta makes HISTORY in winning Toronto weekend
Colton Herta's winning weekend in Toronto marked his first in over two years, a fact he made all the sweeter by recording an IndyCar first.
Herta led from the green to the flag to take a special victory, with Andretti Global team-mate Kyle Kirkwood just behind throughout.
READ MORE: IndyCar Results Today: Years-long winning drought ends in HISTORIC fashion in Toronto
The 24-year-old last won in 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 2022 GMR Grand Prix, raced on the infield course.
Herta ended his drought in fine style, promoting himself to fourth in the standings and completing a historic IndyCar first.
History-making Herta helps himself to victory
Herta became the first driver to complete a 'weekend sweep' in IndyCar history, racing to the fastest times in both practice sessions, qualifying, and Sunday's warmup before taking victory in the race.
“It’s awesome. It’s amazing,” Herta said of his eighth career win. “For whatever reason it just hasn’t gone our way [the rest of the season].
"We’ve had speed, we’ve had plenty of podiums, we’ve had a lot of poles, a lot of top fives, but no wins. And so it feels great to finally get one back.”
READ MORE: TERRIFYING multi-car crash takes out IndyCar championship contender
“I love doing doughnuts,” Herta added, having lit up his tires and strained the engine celebrating.
“This engine’s getting ripped out after this race so I can destroy it as much I want. … I hate when I don’t get to do doughnuts and this was the perfect race to win.”
READ MORE: Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Taylor Swift-inspired F1 tour suggested by pundits
- 1 uur geleden
Herta makes HISTORY in winning Toronto weekend
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen gives BULLISH response after Hamilton Hungary collision
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR champion issues destiny verdict as IndyCar return teased
- Today 02:00
Hamilton has mic-drop moment in savage Verstappen verdict
- Today 01:00
Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away in struggle with returning F1 problem
- Today 00:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep