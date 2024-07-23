Herta makes HISTORY in winning Toronto weekend

Colton Herta's winning weekend in Toronto marked his first in over two years, a fact he made all the sweeter by recording an IndyCar first.

Herta led from the green to the flag to take a special victory, with Andretti Global team-mate Kyle Kirkwood just behind throughout.

READ MORE: IndyCar Results Today: Years-long winning drought ends in HISTORIC fashion in Toronto

The 24-year-old last won in 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the 2022 GMR Grand Prix, raced on the infield course.

Herta ended his drought in fine style, promoting himself to fourth in the standings and completing a historic IndyCar first.

History-making Herta helps himself to victory

Herta became the first driver to complete a 'weekend sweep' in IndyCar history, racing to the fastest times in both practice sessions, qualifying, and Sunday's warmup before taking victory in the race.

“It’s awesome. It’s amazing,” Herta said of his eighth career win. “For whatever reason it just hasn’t gone our way [the rest of the season].

"We’ve had speed, we’ve had plenty of podiums, we’ve had a lot of poles, a lot of top fives, but no wins. And so it feels great to finally get one back.”

READ MORE: TERRIFYING multi-car crash takes out IndyCar championship contender

“I love doing doughnuts,” Herta added, having lit up his tires and strained the engine celebrating.

“This engine’s getting ripped out after this race so I can destroy it as much I want. … I hate when I don’t get to do doughnuts and this was the perfect race to win.”

READ MORE: Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races

Related