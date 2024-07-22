IndyCar icon ties Andretti for legendary RECORD

Scott Dixon has equalled one of IndyCar legend Mario Andretti's long-standing records in the series.

Andretti raced in the series (known then as Champ Car) across a thirty-one year span between 1964-1994, taking time out for activities such as winning the Daytona 500 in 1967 and the F1 world title in 1978.

He competed in a mammoth 407 IndyCar races, clearing Dixon by 49, though the 44-year-old could yet match that if he continues his career in the series which began in 2003.

Dixon already has more wins than Andretti (58 to 52), and has now moved level with the Italian-born American in another significant statistic.

Mario Andretti still holds a host of IndyCar records

Dixon draws level with Andretti

When Andretti scored his 141st and final IndyCar podium at the Surfers' Paradise Street Circuit in Australia in 1994, Dixon was en route to becoming the youngest driver to win the New Zealand Formula Vee Championship.

30 years later, his podium at Toronto was also his 141st, matching Andretti's long-standing record.

Dixon, who also holds the record for the most top five finishes in IndyCar, may not have been aware of his achievement when posting on social media after the race, having not acknowledged his feat.

"Good points day. 15th to 3rd. Car was wicked fast just needed a longer race. Proud of the team and all the effort," the New Zealand racer wrote.

"Congratulations to @coltonherta 👊🏼," he added, giving praise to the race winner.

Dixon has ten wins to go to top the all-time victories list ahead of A. J. Foyt. That could be out of reach, but the 44-year-old's longevity demonstrates that it cannot be ruled out.

