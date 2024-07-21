IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

The fight for the 2024 IndyCar Series championship continues to heat up as the series arrives in Toronto for the Honda Indy Toronto, the last hurrah for street racing this season.

Last year, Christian Lundgaard stole the show, etching his name in IndyCar history by claiming a dominant maiden victory from pole position.

The young Danish driver left championship hopefuls scrambling in his wake, with Alex Palou finishing a distant second.

Now, championship leader Palou arrives in Toronto with a 35-point advantage over Will Power in the overall standings, putting him in a prime position to defend his IndyCar Series crown.

IndyCar 2024: Honda Indy Toronto race times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21, 2024) at 1:30pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:30pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 12:30pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10:30am Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Sunday



You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



