IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
The fight for the 2024 IndyCar Series championship continues to heat up as the series arrives in Toronto for the Honda Indy Toronto, the last hurrah for street racing this season.
Last year, Christian Lundgaard stole the show, etching his name in IndyCar history by claiming a dominant maiden victory from pole position.
The young Danish driver left championship hopefuls scrambling in his wake, with Alex Palou finishing a distant second.
Now, championship leader Palou arrives in Toronto with a 35-point advantage over Will Power in the overall standings, putting him in a prime position to defend his IndyCar Series crown.
IndyCar 2024: Honda Indy Toronto race times
The race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21, 2024) at 1:30pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 1:30pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 12:30pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10:30am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Sunday
You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
