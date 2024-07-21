close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

The fight for the 2024 IndyCar Series championship continues to heat up as the series arrives in Toronto for the Honda Indy Toronto, the last hurrah for street racing this season.

Last year, Christian Lundgaard stole the show, etching his name in IndyCar history by claiming a dominant maiden victory from pole position.

The young Danish driver left championship hopefuls scrambling in his wake, with Alex Palou finishing a distant second.

Now, championship leader Palou arrives in Toronto with a 35-point advantage over Will Power in the overall standings, putting him in a prime position to defend his IndyCar Series crown.

READ MORE: IndyCar star hospitalised by 'HORRIFIC' last-lap crash at Hy-Vee One Step 250

IndyCar 2024: Honda Indy Toronto race times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21, 2024) at 1:30pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 1:30pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 12:30pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10:30am Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Sunday

You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

READ MORE: Hamilton set for SURPRISE Paris Olympics showing

Related

IndyCar Alex Palou Will Power Toronto Christian Lundgaard
IndyCar Toronto Qualifying Results: Andretti lock out front row after dramatic session
IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto Qualifying Results: Andretti lock out front row after dramatic session

  • Today 01:00
IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

  • Yesterday 20:30

Latest News

IndyCar Series

IndyCar Race Today: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

  • 36 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV

  • Today 06:00
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024: Starting grid with penalties applied

  • Today 04:00
Racing Superstars

Ferrari star in DRAMATIC contact-ridden fight in Hungary

  • Today 02:00
IndyCar

IndyCar Toronto Qualifying Results: Andretti lock out front row after dramatic session

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo set for test ahead of HUGE decision over Red Bull future

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x