IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

IndyCar Series hits the track today for qualifying ahead of the 2024 Ontario Dealers Honda Indy in Toronto.

This weekend sees drivers tackling the challenging 11-turn, 1.786-mile circuit that winds its way around Exhibition Place, marking the final race of the 2024 street circuit calendar.

Currently, Spain's Alex Palou holds the lead in the NTT IndyCar Series with 379 points, placing him 35 points ahead of Australia's Will Power as they head into the 13th round of the season.

Last year's Honda Indy was won by Danish driver Christian Lundgaard, who is currently ranked 13th in the grid.

IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto qualifying times

Qualifying for the Honda Indy Toronto kicks off today (Saturday, July 20, 2024) at 2:45pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 2:45pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 1:45pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11:45am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 7:45pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 8:45pm Saturday



You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



