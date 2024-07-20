IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar Qualifying Today: 2024 Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar Series hits the track today for qualifying ahead of the 2024 Ontario Dealers Honda Indy in Toronto.
This weekend sees drivers tackling the challenging 11-turn, 1.786-mile circuit that winds its way around Exhibition Place, marking the final race of the 2024 street circuit calendar.
Currently, Spain's Alex Palou holds the lead in the NTT IndyCar Series with 379 points, placing him 35 points ahead of Australia's Will Power as they head into the 13th round of the season.
Last year's Honda Indy was won by Danish driver Christian Lundgaard, who is currently ranked 13th in the grid.
IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto qualifying times
Qualifying for the Honda Indy Toronto kicks off today (Saturday, July 20, 2024) at 2:45pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 2:45pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1:45pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11:45am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 7:45pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 8:45pm Saturday
You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
