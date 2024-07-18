Andretti Indy NXT star set for full IndyCar Series debut

Hunter McElrea will make his IndyCar Series debut with Dale Coyne Racing this weekend at the Honda Indy Toronto.

The 24-year-old was the runner up in last season’s Indy NXT championship, where he competed for Andretti Autosport.

Since then, McElrea has been driving in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, and is currently seventh in the drivers’ standings.

The TDS Racing driver’s best result this season was as a runner-up in class at the Sebring 12 Hours in March.

BREAKING NEWS: @HunterMcElrea will make his #INDYCAR debut this weekend on the Streets of Toronto in the No. 18 for @DaleCoyneRacing. pic.twitter.com/YWQK4FBeE1 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 16, 2024

Former Andretti star Hunter McElrea given IndyCar drive

However, after a test at Mid-Ohio the New Zealander will step in the No. 18 car to compete around the Toronto Street Circuit.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be making my IndyCar Series debut,” McElrea said.

“I’ve been working towards this for a long time, and I have to thank Dale for the opportunity.”

IndyCar will return this weekend in Toronto

McElrea will become the ninth different driver to compete with Coyne this season, choosing to use a rotating pool of drivers in 2024.

“Hunter impressed the team during our test last week at Mid-Ohio,” Coyne said.

“He quickly got up to speed and helped run through our testing plan.

“I’m excited to see what he can do on the streets of Toronto this weekend.”

