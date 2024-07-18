close global

IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch

The Honda Indy Toronto returns for a 36th running, with championship leader Alex Palou aiming to extend his lead and Scott Dixon chasing his fifth win on the track.

This weekend, drivers will navigate the 11-turn, 1.786-mile circuit that winds around Exhibition Place in the final race of the 2024 street circuit calendar.

Last year, Christian Lundgaard etched his name in IndyCar history by claiming his maiden victory from pole position at the Honda Indy Toronto. The 22-year-old Danish driver dominated the race, leaving championship contender Alex Palou trailing by nearly 12 seconds at the checkered flag.

Now, Palou arrives in Toronto this weekend with a 35-point advantage over Will Power in the overall standings, putting him in a prime position to defend his IndyCar Series crown.

IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times

The race starts on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 1:30pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST
Practice 1 3:00pm on Friday 2:00pm on Friday 12:00pm on Friday 8:00pm on Friday 9:00pm on Friday
Practice 2 10:30am on Saturday 9:30am on Saturday 7:30am on Saturday 3:30pm on Saturday 4:30pm on Saturday
Qualifying 2:45pm on Saturday 1:45pm on Saturday 11:45am on Saturday 7:45pm on Saturday 8:45pm on Saturday
Race 1:30pm on Sunday 12:30am on Sunday 10:30am on Sunday 6:30pm on Sunday 7:30pm on Sunday

You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

Honda Indy Toronto FAQs

What date is the Honda Indy Toronto race?

The Honda Indy Toronto race takes place on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

What time is the Honda Indy Toronto race?

The Honda Indy Toronto race kicks off at 1:30pm ET.

Where is the Honda Indy Toronto takes place?

The Honda Indy Toronto takes place at Exhibition Place street circuit in Toronto, Canada.

What length is the Exhibition Place street circuit?

The Exhibition Place street circuit is 1.786 miles in length.

