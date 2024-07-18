IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
The Honda Indy Toronto returns for a 36th running, with championship leader Alex Palou aiming to extend his lead and Scott Dixon chasing his fifth win on the track.
This weekend, drivers will navigate the 11-turn, 1.786-mile circuit that winds around Exhibition Place in the final race of the 2024 street circuit calendar.
READ MORE: Brad Pitt F1 movie set to feature ICONIC US race despite controversy
Last year, Christian Lundgaard etched his name in IndyCar history by claiming his maiden victory from pole position at the Honda Indy Toronto. The 22-year-old Danish driver dominated the race, leaving championship contender Alex Palou trailing by nearly 12 seconds at the checkered flag.
Now, Palou arrives in Toronto this weekend with a 35-point advantage over Will Power in the overall standings, putting him in a prime position to defend his IndyCar Series crown.
IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times
The race starts on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 1:30pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice 1
|3:00pm on Friday
|2:00pm on Friday
|12:00pm on Friday
|8:00pm on Friday
|9:00pm on Friday
|Practice 2
|10:30am on Saturday
|9:30am on Saturday
|7:30am on Saturday
|3:30pm on Saturday
|4:30pm on Saturday
|Qualifying
|2:45pm on Saturday
|1:45pm on Saturday
|11:45am on Saturday
|7:45pm on Saturday
|8:45pm on Saturday
|Race
|1:30pm on Sunday
|12:30am on Sunday
|10:30am on Sunday
|6:30pm on Sunday
|7:30pm on Sunday
You can catch all the action on Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
Honda Indy Toronto FAQs
What date is the Honda Indy Toronto race?
The Honda Indy Toronto race takes place on Sunday, July 21, 2024.
What time is the Honda Indy Toronto race?
The Honda Indy Toronto race kicks off at 1:30pm ET.
Where is the Honda Indy Toronto takes place?
The Honda Indy Toronto takes place at Exhibition Place street circuit in Toronto, Canada.
What length is the Exhibition Place street circuit?
The Exhibition Place street circuit is 1.786 miles in length.
READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen reveals Red Bull are under THREAT
- 23 minutes ago
IndyCar Series 2024: Honda Indy Toronto start times, schedule and how to watch
- 1 uur geleden
F1 pundit 'abused' online after Perez SNUB
- 2 uur geleden
Palou hits out at 'BORING' IndyCar races
- Today 17:00
NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Brickyard 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
- Today 15:00
Red Bull in SHOCK FIA protest against F1 rivals
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep