F1 star to leave team after high-profile replacement chosen
A struggling F1 star has reportedly been axed from their current team as they ‘sign’ a rival driver.
The grid will shift dramatically in 2025, with this year’s driver market more fluid than ever, catalysed by Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.
As a result Carlos Sainz has been left searching for a seat, alongside other drivers who are all eyeing their best options for 2026's regulation changes.
Major announcements have already been made this season, with Nico Hulkenberg moving to Sauber/Audi, and Esteban Ocon departing from Alpine.
Where will Esteban Ocon compete in 2025?
According to French outlet L’Equipe, their sources have revealed that Ocon will switch from Alpine to Haas next season.
The American team have already confirmed that Ollie Bearman will race for the team next year, and if Ocon joins the team it leaves current incumbent Kevin Magnussen without a seat.
Haas’ final choice for the seat has been reportedly been weighed up between Ocon and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas.
With Bottas and Sainz still key players in the driver market, Magnussen's options remain narrow if he is displaced from Haas.
The Dane has had a disappointing season in comparison to his team-mate Hulkenberg, who has achieved a series of impressive points finishes including back-to-back P6’s in Austria and at Silverstone.
In addition to his poor performances, Magnussen was also involved in a dramatic collision at the Monaco Grand Prix which saw him DNF alongside Sergio Perez and his team-mate.
Haas currently sit seventh in the constructors’ championship and will be looking to ensure stability to their future line-up to climb up the standings.
