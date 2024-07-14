close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star to leave team after high-profile replacement chosen

F1 star to leave team after high-profile replacement chosen

F1 star to leave team after high-profile replacement chosen

F1 star to leave team after high-profile replacement chosen

A struggling F1 star has reportedly been axed from their current team as they ‘sign’ a rival driver.

The grid will shift dramatically in 2025, with this year’s driver market more fluid than ever, catalysed by Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari.

READ MORE: Horner WARNS Ricciardo over uncertain F1 future

As a result Carlos Sainz has been left searching for a seat, alongside other drivers who are all eyeing their best options for 2026's regulation changes.

Major announcements have already been made this season, with Nico Hulkenberg moving to Sauber/Audi, and Esteban Ocon departing from Alpine.

Where will Esteban Ocon compete in 2025?

According to French outlet L’Equipe, their sources have revealed that Ocon will switch from Alpine to Haas next season.

The American team have already confirmed that Ollie Bearman will race for the team next year, and if Ocon joins the team it leaves current incumbent Kevin Magnussen without a seat.

Haas’ final choice for the seat has been reportedly been weighed up between Ocon and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas.

READ MORE: Hamilton moved to TEARS after breaking winless streak

If Esteban Ocon joins Haas it leaves Kevin Magnussen without an F1 seat

With Bottas and Sainz still key players in the driver market, Magnussen's options remain narrow if he is displaced from Haas.

The Dane has had a disappointing season in comparison to his team-mate Hulkenberg, who has achieved a series of impressive points finishes including back-to-back P6’s in Austria and at Silverstone.

In addition to his poor performances, Magnussen was also involved in a dramatic collision at the Monaco Grand Prix which saw him DNF alongside Sergio Perez and his team-mate.

Haas currently sit seventh in the constructors’ championship and will be looking to ensure stability to their future line-up to climb up the standings.

READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Carlos Sainz Haas Alpine Nico Hulkenberg
Haas expected to land STUNNING deal for F1 icon return
F1 News & Gossip

Haas expected to land STUNNING deal for F1 icon return

  • July 11, 2024 23:00
STUNNING return expected as F1 team set to land huge deal
F1 News & Gossip

STUNNING return expected as F1 team set to land huge deal

  • July 10, 2024 18:57

Latest News

IndyCar

AXED NASCAR star spotted at IndyCar Iowa event

  • 2 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff confirms potential Hamilton replacement 'NOT INTERESTED'

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star to leave team after high-profile replacement chosen

  • 2 uur geleden
IndyCar

IndyCar star claims FIRST oval win in Iowa Hy-Vee Homefront 250

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Race Today: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, starting grid and how to watch

  • Today 14:00
IndyCar Series

IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch

  • Today 12:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x