IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch

The second act of the Hy-Vee IndyCar doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway kicks off today with the Hy-Vee One Step 250.

After the dust settled on yesterday's Hy-Vee Homefront 250, the series returns for another go at the 0.875-mile tri-oval before heading to Canada next week for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

This weekend holds particular significance as it marks the first time the series will be utilizing the recently introduced hybrid unit on an oval track.

The hybrid unit, which injects an additional 60 horsepower, made its debut last weekend on the Mid-Ohio road course, but the high speeds of Iowa provides a totally different kind of test.

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times

The race kicks off today (Sunday, July 14, 2024) at 12pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 12pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 11am Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 9am Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 5pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 6pm Sunday



You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



