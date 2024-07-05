Red Bull set to REPLACE Perez at British GP

Sergio Perez will step aside for a Red Bull junior driver during FP1 at the British Grand Prix.

The Mexican has been subject to criticism after a recent series of poor performances compared to team-mate Max Verstappen, despite signing a new contract.

Perez's struggles have nothing to do with the decision to replace him this weekend, however, with all F1 teams required to run a junior driver for at least two FP1 sessions throughout the season.

Earlier this year, Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa was given his chance at his home race in Japan and now it appears another junior driver is to get a shot.

Sergio Perez will be replaced for FP1 at Silverstone

Sergio Perez's RB20 will be driven by a Red Bull junior

Red Bull announce Sergio Perez replacement

That junior driver is Isack Hadjar - Red Bull junior and current Formula 2 driver.

Hadjar currently sits second in the F2 standings after seven rounds of the 2024 season, and will now be given the chance to drive F1 machinery once again.

That is according to AutoHebdo, who are reporting that Hadjar will replace Perez for FP1 at Silverstone.

Red Bull junior and F2 star Isack Hadjar will replace Sergio Perez

Of course, this is not the first time that the French driver will have driven an F1 car.

Hadjar also featured in FP1 for Red Bull at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as at the Mexican Grand Prix for AlphaTauri earlier that same season.

The 19-year-old looks set to combine his FP1 outing with his usual Formula 2 responsibilities.

