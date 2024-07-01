F1 2024 British Grand Prix weather forecast: Latest today from Silverstone

Here's a look at the weather ahead of this week's British Grand Prix from Silverstone in Northamptonshire.

The 12th round of the season marks the final race of a European triple header - following on from a fascinating Austrian Grand Prix.

The Northamptonshire circuit has a storied history, as it hosted the inaugural F1 world championship grand prix in 1950, a race that saw the legendary Giuseppe Farina clinch victory for Alfa Romeo. Since then, Silverstone has been the stage for countless unforgettable moments in the sport's history.

This year's edition promises yet another thrilling showdown, with a trio of British drivers vying for glory in front of their home crowd.

Lando Norris, who secured a stunning maiden win in Miami earlier this year, will be aiming to replicate that feat on the hallowed tarmac of Silverstone. Joining him are Mercedes' George Russell and his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins (8) and pole positions (7) at this historic track.

But will the British weather throw a spanner in the works? Let's delve into the forecast for what promises to be a dramatic weekend.

British Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, July 5: FP1 and FP2

Drizzle and moderate breeze are on the cards on Friday, with a 13% chance of rain hovering around the 12:30pm start time for the first practice session.

Fortunately, the rain is predicted to clear before the second practice session kicks off at 4pm. Temperatures will be mild, with highs reaching 18 degrees Celsius and lows dipping down to 10 degrees Celsius. A moderate breeze from the west-southwest will add a bit of a chill to the air.

Saturday, July 6: FP3 and Qualifying

Saturday's weather forecast introduces the possibility of rain returning, casting a bit of uncertainty over the final practice run and the crucial qualifying session.

The chance of rain is predicted to be around 37% when the cars take to the track for FP3 at 11:30am, increasing to 44% for the qualifying at 3pm.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool, hovering around 18 degrees Celsius during the day and dropping to a chilly 8 degrees Celsius overnight.

Sunday, July 7: Race

Sunday's race day forecast suggests a continuation of the unsettled weather, with light rain showers and a moderate breeze predicted. There's a 42% chance of rain interrupting the race, which gets underway at 3pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach 19 degrees Celsius, dropping to 9 degrees Celsius as the sun sets. Humidity will be a factor at 51%, with a moderate breeze continuing from the west.

