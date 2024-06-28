F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2024 Sprint Qualifying: start times, schedule and TV

Here are all the details as to how you can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying.

The second race in a triple header and the third sprint event of the season, Max Verstappen reigned victorious in the previous two offerings of the shortened format.

But before Saturday's Sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after today's sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 100-kilometre race.

This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift Sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.

The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.

Sprint Qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.

Now, let's take a look at the Sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Spielberg.

Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, June 28, 2024

The Sprint qualifying session at the Austrian GP kicks off today, Friday, June 28, at 4:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CEST): 4:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 3:30am Friday

United States (EDT): 10:30am Friday

United States (CDT): 9:30am Friday

United States (PDT): 7:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 12:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 10:30pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 12am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 11:30pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 4:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 5:30pm Friday

China (CST): 10:30pm Friday

India (IST): 8pm Friday

Brazil: 11:30am Friday

Singapore: 10:30pm Friday

Saudi Arabia: 5:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 6:30pm Friday

Turkey: 5:30pm Friday



How to watch Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Italy: Sky Italia

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Related