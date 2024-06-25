Norris details 'stressful' McLaren fire impacted day at Spanish GP
Norris details 'stressful' McLaren fire impacted day at Spanish GP
Lando Norris claimed a second career pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix after an incredibly chaotic day.
The Brit managed to beat reigning world champion Max Verstappen to pole position by just 0.020 milliseconds after an incredible second sector.
READ MORE: US teen sensation set to REPLACE IndyCar star
The Dutchman had benefitted from the slipstream from his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, but Norris used a tow from Alpine’s Esteban Ocon to aid his final run in Q3.
Norris’ pole is only the second of his career – the previous one coming back in 2021 in Sochi – in what has been a brilliant start to the 2024 season that has seen him claim his first win in F1 in Miami.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
How much did the fire affect Mclaren?
It was an eventful day for McLaren both on and off the track as on early Saturday morning just before FP3, the team’s hospitality suite caught fire.
Staff were forced to evacuate the building, with one team member being taken to hospital as a precaution before being later discharged, with the hospitality put out of use for the rest of the weekend.
Speaking with Sky Sports after his pole lap, Norris explained how the team’s fire impacted his preparation for the day.
"The best thing is everyone is safe and doing well. That's the best news. A scare for the whole team and never a nice thing," he said.
"It was just more of a stressful day than I would have liked. I lost my shoes but that was as bad as it got for me.
"Just different. I've not been in my normal room, so wasn't able to relax as much as I normally do. A lot of the teams have been very nice to us to help out. A shame we can't use it for the rest of the weekend."
READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari F1 star ATTACKS team-mate after Spanish GP battle
- 20 minutes ago
Norris details 'stressful' McLaren fire impacted day at Spanish GP
- 1 uur geleden
How Verstappen nearly STOPPED Sainz's F1 career before it even started
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo reveals pressure factor as F1 future in DOUBT
- 3 uur geleden
IndyCar star shares DELIGHT after best result of 2024
- Yesterday 23:00
Verstappen FEARS rivals after impressive Spanish GP
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug