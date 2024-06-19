Colton Herta F1 claim made as ex-driver delivers SCATHING FIA verdict

An ex-Formula 1 driver has referenced IndyCar star Colton Herta when issuing stark criticism of the FIA.

Herta, a seven-time race winner in IndyCar, was previously linked with a potential switch to F1 back in 2022 when Red Bull were keen on putting him in at AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB) for 2023 in place of Pierre Gasly, who was set to move to Alpine.

However, despite his IndyCar experience, Herta did not have enough 'superlicense' points to race in F1. A special request was made to the FIA for dispensation, but the sport's governing body refused.

With their move for Herta blocked, Red Bull instead opted to sign former Formula E champion Nyck de Vries, who lasted just 10 races before being replaced by Daniel Ricciardo.

AlphaTauri (now VCARB) were linked with Colton Herta ahead of 2023

Nyck de Vries eventually got the 2023 AlphaTauri drive

Ex-F1 driver slams FIA with Colton Herta example

Despite the above, the FIA very recently announced a rule change when it comes to the superlicense, updating Appendix L of their International Sporting Regulations, which means a driver deemed to have ‘outstanding ability’ can now be granted a superlicense.

Essentially, a special dispensation can now be made for outstanding talents who do not fit the typical superlicense criteria.

Some feel that this move has been made to suit Mercedes junior star Andrea Kimi Antonelli who is currently 17 years old and therefore ineligible for a superlicense. However, the FIA changes mean he could now theoretically race in F1 this year if permitted to do so by the sport's governing body.

Tiff Needell, who raced in F1 very briefly in 1980, has criticised the FIA for making special dispensation for Antonelli, and not Herta.

“They’re making special dispensation for a 17-year-old who hasn’t even won a Formula 2 race yet to have a superlicense," Needell claimed on the Lovecars On the Grid podcast.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

“Whereas they wouldn’t make any dispensation, at all, for a 22-year-old that had won six Indy Lights races, seven IndyCar races and was wanted by AlphaTauri as it was then, and I think Alpine were interested - Colton Herta.

“[But the FIA said] ‘no, we can’t change any rule, there is no dispensation or special things’ and it’s just ridiculous!”

Going further in his criticism, Needell pointed to Mercedes' pressure as a potential cause for the FIA change in this case and claimed that dispensation should have been made for Herta when he had his F1 chance.

"I can only put it down to the fact that it’s Mercedes,” Needell continued.

“Mercedes have decided they want Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is obviously the most outstanding talent, but you just have to have a line somewhere in this world.

“I think because Colton Herta was two points short of a superlicense there could have been dispensation."

