FIA rule change delivers HUGE blow to American F1 star

The FIA have lowered the super licence age, which could give Kimi Andrea Antonelli an early F1 opportunity.

Currently 17 years old, the Mercedes junior has been ineligible for a super licence thus far.

READ MORE: Why F1 could be setting up for BATTLE with FIA However, the FIA have updated their regulations to allow special dispensation for certain drivers to receive a super licence at 17.

The change means Antonelli could step up into the Mercedes for a practice session, even before the summer break.

Could we see Antonelli in an FP1 session this season?

Antonelli has been tipped to replace Hamilton at Mercedes

How do the FIA changes impact Antonelli?

The FIA has updated Appendix L of their International Sporting Regulations, granting a driver with ‘outstanding ability’ a super licence.

Article 13.1.2 of Appendix L reads: "At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old."

Since Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari, Antonelli has been hotly tipped to replace the champion.

Carlos Sainz was an early consideration for the team, however their support for Antonelli indicates the team are preparing for their long-term future.

Reports over the Miami GP weekend suggested a request had been lodged for Antonelli to be granted a super licence, with Williams contemplating replacing Logan Sargeant with the youngster.

READ MORE: Report claims Newey has signed $105m deal with Red Bull rivals

Antonelli has completed various tests for Mercedes

However, team boss James Vowles denied these claims, confirming they would not be replacing Sargeant at that time.

Meanwhile, Antonelli has completed various tests for the Brackley-based outfit, with key figures within the team, such as James Allison, revealing he is the ‘real deal’.

The FIA’s changes will allow Mercedes to assess the youngster’s performance on an F1 weekend, competing in a mandatory FP1 session where he would replace Hamilton or George Russell.

READ MORE: Zak Brown speaks out on 'GAME-CHANGING' new IndyCar deal

Related