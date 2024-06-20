close global

Steiner issues frank Mercedes WARNING as Hamilton replacement decision looms

Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner has warned Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as a decision looms on who is to replace Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion is set to link up with Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond having announced a shock switch earlier this year, putting an end to his 12-year spell at Mercedes.

As a result, Wolff and the team are on the lookout for a driver to partner George Russell next season, with names such as Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli all linked.

Recent comments made by Mercedes chief Toto Wolff have suggested that the latter of those names is very much the focus of their current thoughts.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is a Mercedes junior and F2 driver
Toto Wolff must decide who will replace Lewis Hamilton

Guenther Steiner delivers Andrea Kimi Antonelli warning

If that is the case, and Antonelli does get the Mercedes drive for 2025, it would mark a meteoric rise to the top for the young Italian.

Just last season, Antonelli was competing in 'Formula Regional' championships, and is yet to complete an F1 FP1 session, although that could soon change following a recent rule change.

Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast in which he discussed several topics relating to the current F1 grid, Steiner heeded a warning regarding the hype around Antonelli.

"Kimi still has to prove that he can do it," Steiner explained on The Red Flags Podcast.

Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner

"Because it’s not as easy [as] just because Toto says he’s the next biggest thing in F1.

"That doesn’t mean it is [true]."

Antonelli currently sits sixth in the F2 standings with five rounds of the championship having taken place.

F2 and Antonelli next race in Spain before heading to Austria and Great Britain as part of F1's upcoming triple-header.

x