F1 Results Today: Hamilton favourite in Canada after DOMINANT display

Lewis Hamilton was resurgent during FP3 in Canada topping the timesheets ahead of his rivals.

The champion was followed by Max Verstappen who managed to set the second quickest time in his Red Bull.

READ MORE: Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons

George Russell cemented a Mercedes resurgence finishing P3, ahead of Lance Stroll who surprised in P4.

Zhou Guanyu suffered a repeat of FP1, crashing into the wall and prompting a red flag for the second time this weekend.

Ferrari, who were tipped as the favourites going into Canada, fell well behind their rivals with Charles Leclerc perplexed at the team's pace.

Here are the timesheets from FP3 in Canada:

F1 FP3 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:12:549
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.374
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.408
4. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.477
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.717
6. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +0.730
7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.744
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.791
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.793
10. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.800
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.890
12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.021
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.093
14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.114
15. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1.167
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.188
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.228
18. Alex Albon [Williams - +1.331
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.526
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +6.107

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning world champion, and currently leads the 2024 title race.

READ MORE: RANKED: Potential Esteban Ocon replacements at Alpine

