F1 Results Today: Hamilton favourite in Canada after DOMINANT display
F1 Results Today: Hamilton favourite in Canada after DOMINANT display
Lewis Hamilton was resurgent during FP3 in Canada topping the timesheets ahead of his rivals.
The champion was followed by Max Verstappen who managed to set the second quickest time in his Red Bull.
READ MORE: Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons
George Russell cemented a Mercedes resurgence finishing P3, ahead of Lance Stroll who surprised in P4.
Zhou Guanyu suffered a repeat of FP1, crashing into the wall and prompting a red flag for the second time this weekend.
Ferrari, who were tipped as the favourites going into Canada, fell well behind their rivals with Charles Leclerc perplexed at the team's pace.
Here are the timesheets from FP3 in Canada:
F1 FP3 Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2024
1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:12:549
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.374
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.408
4. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.477
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.717
6. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +0.730
7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.744
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.791
9. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.793
10. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.800
11. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.890
12. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +1.021
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.093
14. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.114
15. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1.167
16. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.188
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.228
18. Alex Albon [Williams - +1.331
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.526
20. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +6.107
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning world champion, and currently leads the 2024 title race.
READ MORE: RANKED: Potential Esteban Ocon replacements at Alpine
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Hamilton favourite in Canada after DOMINANT display
- 2 uur geleden
Verstappen offers cryptic Red Bull update after Perez contract renewal
- Today 05:00
F1 Results Today: Verstappen practice ended by FIRE as surprise team dominate
- Today 00:33
F1 pundit claims Verstappen could make shock Red Bull EXIT
- Today 04:00
F1 insider reveals why Sainz's move to Red Bull fell apart
- Today 03:00
Disney announce DtS style docu-series on Mexican F1 star
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul