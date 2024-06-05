IndyCar star reveals 'DEATH THREATS' over race incident

Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver Théo Pourchaire has pleaded with motorsport fans after he received death threats following the series' Detroit Grand Prix.

Pourchaire was involved in a lap 60 incident with Juncos Hollinger Racing's Argentine driver Agustín Canapino in what was the seventh race in IndyCar's 2024 calendar, one after the renowned Indianapolis 500.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

The Frenchman, who is also Stake F1's reserve driver, was making just his fourth start in the series after being drafted in to replace the injured David Malukas at the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Pourchaire had experienced a fairly solid start to his IndyCar career before the Detroit race, where he steamed into the side of Canapino in an overly opportunistic move.

Théo Pourchaire races in the IndyCar series for Arrow McLaren

Théo Pourchaire is Stake F1 team's reserve driver

Pourchaire makes plea as he reacts to death threats

Pourchaire went on to finish the race in tenth position, but as he was racing to the chequered flag, abuse against the 20-year-old was being posted online.

Arrow McLaren and Juncos Hollinger Racing made a joint statement late on Monday, which said: "The past 24 hours have unfortunately provided our teams with a stark reminder about the necessity for respect and civility in our online interactions.

"We will not tolerate any form of abuse or discrimination, and those participating in such actions are not welcome in our online community and will be blocked."

2023 Formula 2 champion Pourchaire followed this with a post of his own on social media.

Théo Pourchaire became Formula 2 champion in 2023

“I’m sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP," he wrote on X.

“I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it’s not normal to abuse people online.. Please be kind to each other.”

I’m sad I received so much hate and death threats in the last 24 hours for such a small incident in the Detroit GP.



I hope people can understand that we are all humans and we can make mistakes. But it’s not normal to abuse people online..



Please be kind to each other 🙏🏻🫶🏻 https://t.co/JWKU2IYEFF — Théo Pourchaire (@TPourchaire) June 3, 2024

The youngster is next in action for Arrow McLaren at the Grand Prix at this weekend's Road America in Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Red Bull OFFICIALLY sign Verstappen team-mate for next two seasons

Related