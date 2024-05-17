Mercedes star CHANGES cars at Imola
One of Mercedes' Formula 1 drivers has swapped cars ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Mercedes' 2024 car has been the subject of much talk around the F1 paddock, with its poor performance compounding British stars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to lower-midfield results.
While McLaren and Ferrari's upgrades have brought them closer to the dominant Red Bull team, Mercedes' misery seems to be intensified in different ways at each race weekend.
Hamilton has only finished in the top six once this season, while Russell's best performance saw a fifth-place finish at the opening grand prix of the season in Bahrain.
Russell drives iconic classic car
Now, Russell has managed to escape all of the negativity around his new car, at least for a short while.
The Brit swapped his W15 for a very special classic car ahead of the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend.
He drove around in a very old Mercedes-Benz Targa Florio winner, which won the famous race back in 1924, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the iconic achievement.
Russell came dressed for the occasion, getting behind the wheel while dressed in a brown race suit, racing goggles, and standard 1920s racing headdress.
