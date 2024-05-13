close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 pundit details Newey's start date and new role at his next team

F1 pundit details Newey's start date and new role at his next team

F1 pundit details Newey's start date and new role at his next team

F1 pundit details Newey's start date and new role at his next team

Adrian Newey's role and starting date at his next destination have reportedly been agreed.

Red Bull announced that the legendary designed would leave the team in 2025 after nearly two decades together last week.

READ MORE: Newey tipped to join 'rival team' by Red Bull chief

Newey was immediately linked with a move to another F1 team, with Ferrari the frontrunners according to rumours.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that Newey has already had some of his access limited, and that he will work solely on the RB17 hypercar project for the remainder of his contract.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in early 2025
Adrian Newey and Christian Horner will part ways professionally

'All roads lead to' new Newey role

Newey is yet to announce his next move, but according to Sky Sport Italy, his switch to Ferrari is set to be confirmed.

Journalist Carlo Vanzini wrote: "The official announcement is missing, but for Adrian Newey all roads lead to Maranello.

READ MORE: ICONIC six-wheeler F1 car put up for sale

Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen have had success at Red Bull

"In Ferrari he will have the role of super consultant starting from April 2025 , with the possibility of working on the new project of the 2026 car.

The report added that Newey would "also possibly [be] intervening in the race[s] given that he will arrive when the season has just begun."

Newey would be a major coup for the Scuderia given his reputation for design genius. Since 2006, he has been highly influential in Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen's eras of domination.

WATCH: 10 things you didn’t about Max Verstappen

Related

Red Bull Ferrari Christian Horner Adrian Newey Maranello RB17
Verstappen reveals why Red Bull will 'never be able to replace' Newey
Latest F1 News

Verstappen reveals why Red Bull will 'never be able to replace' Newey

  • Today 02:00
Red Bull announce NEW car to be unveiled mid-season
Red Bull

Red Bull announce NEW car to be unveiled mid-season

  • May 10, 2024 21:00

Latest News

Daniel Ricciardo

Marko delivers KEY Ricciardo update as RB future hangs in the balance

  • Just now
F1 News

Cullen spotted 'rolling in red' after partnering with star driver

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News

Mercedes boss lifts the lid on fascinating talks with Red Bull's Marko

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News

F1 team urged to replace under pressure driver with Schumacher in HUGE twist

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Red Bull chief refuses to rule out Verstappen exit amid Mercedes links

  • Today 17:00
Latest F1 News

FIA ruling on Hamilton incident BLASTED by enraged pundit: 'Am I going crazy?'

  • Today 16:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x