F1 star narrowly avoids INJURY after Hamilton near miss
F1 star narrowly avoids INJURY after Hamilton near miss
Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle was nearly in harm’s way when Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes backfired whilst revving on the grid.
The Brackley team were performing standard pre-race checks when the incident occurred during Brundle’s customary grid walk slot.
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
This popular pre-race segment sees the presenter hold impromptu interviews with anyone he can on the grid minutes before lights out, from F1 drivers to pop stars.
Hamilton’s Silver Arrow was stationed in P8 following a difficult qualifying session for the team, with teammate George Russell only one spot ahead.
The seven-time world champion went on to finish in sixth position thanks to a strong stint on the medium tyres, whilst Russell could only manage P8.
"It nearly took me away!" - close call for Brundle
Whilst carrying out his typical pre-race duties, Brundle had a scare on his Miami grid walk.
He was showing viewers the position of the rear lights, which flash when drivers harvest energy or for visibility in the rain, when Hamilton’s car backfired and caused the ex-F1 driver to jump out of the way.
READ MORE: F1 star HEAVILY fined by FIA for 'extremely dangerous' move in Miami
Martin Brundle nearly getting backfired by Lewis Hamilton's car 🫣😂 pic.twitter.com/UuDt3JeEiI— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 5, 2024
A backfire occurs when a combustion produced by an internal combustion engine happens in the exhaust system instead of in the combustion chamber.
“It just backfired and nearly took me away!” Brundle said, having scampered out of harm’s way.
He added: “Luckily it hit me on the knee and not anywhere else!”
Brundle was clearly physically okay - albeit a little shaken up - after the incident, continuing his grid walk with a nervous laugh and sharing a knowing smile with Mercedes engineers.
READ MORE: Crazy food prices outrage F1 fans at Miami GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Norris SLAMS 'rocket' Turn 1 manoeuvre
- 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton stuns at Met Gala with brilliant meaningful outfit
- Today 02:00
A-list celebrity in loving message for Ex-Hamilton trainer Angela Cullen
- Yesterday 22:00
Red Bull in 'crazy TV show’ claim amid Newey exit
- Yesterday 20:12
NASCAR has closest EVER finish in thrilling race
- Yesterday 18:25
F1 star makes HILARIOUS qualifying admission to Ed Sheeran
- Yesterday 16:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul