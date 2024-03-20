Bearman reveals 'EXHAUSTING' pain after first F1 experience

Ollie Bearman has opened up on the physical effects of his Formula 1 race debut, and how they differed from what he's used to from F2.

The Brit finished seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite a complete lack of preparation, jumping into the car from FP3 onward after Carlos Sainz fell ill.

Dealing with his circumstances maturely, he delivered a scintillating performance and put his name forwards for a 2025 drive.

But entering your first grand prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is no mean feat – its high-speed nature and intense G-Forces create a lot of stress for the drivers.

Particularly those who haven’t racked up the mileage in a Formula 1 car yet and haven’t activated some of the muscles required to reach their maximum potential.

Ollie Bearman could have a shot at a 2025 F1 drive

Ollie Bearman drives the SF24 in Jeddah

Bearman: It was a big challenge

Bearman confirmed that he suffered with some pain following the race in which he scored six championship points.

“Most of the pain was from my lower back. The neck is a given, but Jeddah is one of the most difficult tracks,” he told The Times.

“F1 cars are very tight and not built for comfort. Everything was very last minute. When I made the seat, I didn’t think I’d be having to use it.

“In F1, the steering is very light, but it’s everything else. You’re just getting thrown around. Muscles you don’t feel like you’re engaging, they’re aching the next day.

“It’s exhausting; you lose a lot of water, I couldn’t believe how sweaty I was. It was a big challenge. But I really enjoyed it.”

He will now return to Formula 2 as it touches down in Australia for the first time in its history.

If he can make a charge to the title with Prema, he may put himself in prime position to land a Formula 1 drive in 2025.

