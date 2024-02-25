Leclerc evaluates Ferrari F1 car with CANDID comparison

Charles Leclerc has said that then SF-24 ‘feels healthier’ compared to its predecessor after testing the 2024 car.

The Monegasque driver and team-mate Carlos Sainz took the car round Ferrari’s Fiorano Track the day of its launch on February 13 before the pair both showed great pace at preseason testing in Bahrain.

Leclerc explained that his work on the simulator gave him the impression that the team had taken a “significant step forward”, but that it was too early to say how the real car would fair in correlation to his assessment.

The SF-24 was revealed on February 13

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both showed good pace in Sakhir during testing

Leclerc: SF-24 is easier to drive

And after taking it for a few laps around Ferrari’s private track, the 26-year-old said that the SF-24 felt a lot easier to drive, but admitted that it was hard to tell whether it would be competitive.

Speaking at the car’s launch, Leclerc said: "I remember that after the first lap last year, or if it wasn't the first lap, it was the first three, four laps, I wasn't really happy with the behaviour of the car.

Charles Leclerc said that the 2024 car feels a lot healthier than its predecessor

"The car was very, very difficult to drive. This year, the car feels healthier and in a better place.

"On the other hand, I want to push on the point that that doesn't mean anything on the competitiveness of the car - because if other teams have done a bigger step forward in terms of lap time gains, then it can be an easier car to drive but if it's not fast enough, it won't be fast enough on track.

"So in terms of competitiveness, it's very difficult. In terms of actual feeling of the very first laps, I would say I've had a better feeling this year than I did last year."

