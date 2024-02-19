GM bullish on Andretti F1 bid despite major setback

GPFans Staff



General Motors vice president of performance and motorsport Jim Campbell has insisted that the company still feel confident in their bid, with Andretti, bid to reach Formula 1.

Andretti's bid to join the grid in 2026, one of the talking points of the 2023 season, was rejected in January - leaving them with a mountain to climb to convince the sport to allow them entry in the future.

Even with the earliest opportunity to enter F1 being 2028, General Motors, who are backing their bid through the Cadillac brand, will not switch their focus to another team.

READ MORE: What the 2025 F1 grid looks like after MASSIVE Hamilton move

The F1 grid remains limited to 20 cars.

“In terms of our application with Andretti, we feel great about our application,” said Campbell. “The FIA studied it against other applicants and then gave our application a vote of confidence and approval.

“So obviously, the FOM made their statement, and we have asked for a follow-up meeting with FOM, and so we will work through that. We do believe between Andretti and Cadillac that, we have got the capability of fielding a competitive entry.

“We are not saying that it is easy, but we do, between our two organisations, have examples in our history of where we have been successful in other motorsports categories, and that is true of Cadillac and Andretti.

“With that said, our joint teams are continuing to develop our car at pace. So, that is where we are at.”

“As I said, we believe in the application we submitted, and in that application, we articulated the abilities of both Andretti as a race team and Cadillac as a manufacturing and engineering entity.

“So, we feel confident in the application and are asking for a meeting with FOM.”

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2024: Full calendar with all you need to know about every grand prix