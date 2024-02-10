F1 Twitter slams GLITZY Las Vegas car launch

Formula 1 fans have had a whole feast of car launches to watch over the last week, and have now had their chance to react to the rebranded Visa Cash App RB team's first look. And, erm, they didn't like it.

The team formerly known as AlphaTauri have a new look and (obviously) a new name for the 2024 season after some internal shuffling at Red Bull.

There will be some familiarity however as both Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda retained their spots with the team.

With a week to go until Bahrain testing, ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix itself kicking off the season the following weekend, the only thing left for teams to do is to unveil their cars.

Haas, Williams, Stake F1 Team (Sauber, formerly Alfa Romeo) and Alpine have all had their official launches, with VCARB now ensuring that half the grid have revealed their 2024 challengers.

Visa Cash App RB, or VCARB, launched their 2024 challenger in Las Vegas

Visa Cash App RB F1 car launch

The new car was shared with public during a glitzy launch in Las Vegas, but the Faenza-based outfit did not stream the moment live with the rest of the world.

Instead, a social media post showed off the new car – curiously before the VCARB 01 was unveiled to those actually watching the event live in Las Vegas.

introducing the VCARB 01. we didn’t skip out on the colour with this one 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QlWlHNhxOG — Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) February 9, 2024

And it didn't take long before fans took to social media to have their say on what they saw as a major disappointment.

@visacashapprb1 soooo you’re having a car launch with a whole team rebranding in VEGAS and you didn’t even live stream it😭😭 — Bea ⁴ ❤️ going silverstone & monza (@LandosBea) February 9, 2024

oh theres no live stream for the vcarb launch 🫠 — keela 🍊 (@lecgasly) February 9, 2024

Sooooo….. No live stream for VCARB?????? — 🇺🇸 ⁴Tea_Cup_7 | SB Faithful (@Tea_Cup_7) February 9, 2024

You’re telling me we all got up at 6am for this car launch to find out there’s no live stream wtf — darren (@krewatc) February 9, 2024

People are asking why a team didn't live stream their launch, with a name like Visa Cash App Team, what did you guys expect? — Phindz ✨ (@tjale_p) February 9, 2024

